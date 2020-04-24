Here are three awesome Strategies for Home Village and Builder Base!



Home Village:



LavaLoon (TH9+) This tanking air attack uses Lava Hounds to shield a parade of bomb dropping Balloons. You can even start with a Queen Walk to take down key targets and create a path for the LavaLoon. Learn more about LavaLoon with Judo Sloth!

Miner Hog Hybrid (TH10+) Versatile, forgiving and devastating! A Queen Charge is funneled to lure the CC and create a path for the Miners and Hogs. Lay Miners before your Hogs as Miners will stop to takedown Buildings. Learn more about the Miner Hog Hybrid from Clash Playhouse!

P.E.K.K.A BoBat (TH10+) This extremely strong attack relies on P.E.K.K.As and Bowlers taking down the Town Hall, before a huge swarm of Bats can come in to clean up the rest. Wall Wreckers are often used to push through to the Core and take down that Town Hall. Learn more about PEKKA BoBat from CorruptYT!

