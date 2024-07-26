Get ready for the 12th Clashiversary with a 12% Building Speed Boost!

Donate troops and increase the duration of the boost for up to 29 days starting from August 2nd, when the Clashiversary officially begins! In order to reach the ultimate goal - 29 days of boost - the whole Clash of Clans community has to reach 45,000,000,000 troops donated before August 2, 08:00 UTC! If 29 days are not reached, the boost will last for either 7, 12, 17, or 22 days, depending on what milestone is reached by that time.

In case you are curious, we are counting Housing Space Donated in this event - in both normal and war donations! Spells and Siege Machines also count. So, get donating! And yes, the boost applies to both Builder Base and Home Village upgrade durations.

Good luck! And happy Clashiversary!