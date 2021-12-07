In the coming update, we’ll be doing reductions to upgrade costs and upgrade times across the board. We wanted to make the journey from Town Hall 7 to Town Hall 12 a bit smoother so... from Troops to Heroes to Defenses to Spells, we’re slashing costs!



Most buildings have had their Gold upgrade cost cut by 10-25% between TH7-TH12

The Laboratory is getting massive cuts to Elixir costs and upgrade timers , especially on the first few levels of each Troop



Heroes too! Barbarian King and Archer Queen get moderate cost and timer cuts through the middle levels (30-65), while the Grand Warden and Royal Champion receive large cuts to cost and timers for the first several levels to help players unlock their abilities sooner

