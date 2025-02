In order to address an issue players have been experiencing with signing up for the Champions League of the Clan War Leagues, we have released an optional update that fixes this bug.



If you're experiencing this issue, please head on over to your App Store and install the latest update - you will then be able to successfully sign your Clan up for the monthly Clan War Leagues.







Again we would like to thank you for all your reports, and for your patience while we fixed this issue! 🙌

Clash On!