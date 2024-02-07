Welcome to the Year of the Azure Dragon! The Azure Dragon traditionally symbolizes strength and power, and in this event, you’ll be delivering plenty of both when using the seasonal troops you’ll unlock during the Dragon Festival Event!



Dragon Festival is this month’s seasonal event, for players that are Town Hall 8 and up, with in-game activities to unlock special rewards and earn Dragon Medals to acquire the Dragon Warden Skin and the Epic Hero Equipment, Frozen Arrow!

Event Dates:

Dragon Festival Begins

Date: Thursday, February 8th, 2024

Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time

Dragon Festival Ends

Date: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024

Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time



However, like previous seasonal events, you’ll be able to continue accessing Trader’s Dragon Festival tab and the Dragon Pinata until it closes up shop on Saturday, February 24th at 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time.

Your Dragon Festival guide: Dragon Warden

Embodying the year of the Dragon, each of the Heroes are draped in draconic regalia as is appropriate for this Lunar New Year. Dragon Warden will guide you through the Dragon Festival event, so heed his wisdom.



Dragon Festival Resource: Red Envelopes

During Lunar New Year, it’s customary to give out Red Envelopes as a symbol to ward off evil spirits. But where’s the Clashiness in that? During Dragon Festival you’ll raid other players in Multiplayer Battles to loot their Red Envelopes. Like Cookie Rumble, Red Envelopes will be placed in 2 enemy Buildings, Grand Warden’s Altar and the enemy Clan Castle. You’ll need to attack these Buildings in order to loot Red Envelopes. Additionally, you’ll be able to regularly collect this resource from your Dragon Pinata. The more Red Envelopes you collect the more rewards you’ll unlock such as Ores, seasonal Troops like Azure Dragon and Firecracker, and much more!

Dragon Medals: Collect your Dragon’s hoard

Collecting Red Envelopes will allow you to unlock special Dragon Festival rewards, including Dragon Medals - this event’s currency you can spend at Trader’s Shop. Use your Dragon Medals to purchase unique seasonal decorations, resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items, and more. The two top tier items we know you’ll want to get your hands on are the Dragon Warden Hero Skin and the new Epic Equipment, Frozen Arrow!

New Temp Troops: Firecracker & Azure Dragon



Firecracker

Rumors say she was an Archer who surrendered her bow for something with more OOMPH - a powerful rocket launcher. When Firecracker releases her payload, not only is damage dealt to the initial target, splash damage is also dealt to additional targets behind it in a cone-shaped pattern. But this heavy duty firepower comes at a cost: when Firecracker shoots, the recoil of her rocket launcher does push her slightly backwards.

Favorite target: Any

Targets: Ground & Air

Housing space: 8

Training time: 1m

Level* HP DPS 3 180 80 4 220 95 5 260 110 6 300 125 7 340 145 8 360 155 9 380 170 10 400 190 11 420 200

* Starts at level 3





Azure Dragon

Deliver strength and power upon your enemies’ bases with this avatar of Lunar New Year, Azure Dragon. With its high hitpoints and ability to target ground and air units while flying high over enemy Defenses, Azure Dragon is a sight to behold. The piercing splash damage dealt by Azure Dragon not only deals additional damage behind its initial target, this wiry wyrm will make your battles end in victory much more quickly so they don’t…drag on.

Favorite target: Any

Targets: Ground & Air

Housing space: 40

Training time: 6m

Level* HP DPS 3 3200 332 4 3800 354 5 4400 376 6 5000 398 7 5600 420 8 6200 442 9 6600 464 10 7200 486 11 7600 502

* Starts at level 3





Epic Hero Equipment: Frozen Arrow

Archer Queen gets her first taste of the epic life with her Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment. This polar projectile will slow down targets when hit.

Ability: Passive

Abilities:

Slows down targets

Hero: DPS increase

Level Slow Down % Slow Down Duration Hero DPS Increase Shiny Ore Glowy Ore Starry Ore Blacksmith Level 1 30% 0.75s 35 NA NA NA 1 2 30% 1.0s 40 120 0 0 1 3 35% 1.0s 45 240 20 0 1 4 35% 1.0s 50 400 0 0 1 5 35% 1.25s 55 600 0 0 1 6 40% 1.25s 60 840 100 0 1 7 40% 1.25s 66 1120 0 0 1 8 40% 1.50s 72 1440 0 0 1 9 45% 1.50s 78 1800 200 10 1 10 45% 1.50s 85 1900 0 0 1 11 45% 1.75s 92 2000 0 0 1 12 50% 1.75s 99 2100 400 20 1 13 50% 1.75s 105 2200 0 0 3 14 50% 2.0s 111 2300 0 0 3 15 55% 2.0s 117 2400 600 30 3 16 55% 2.0s 122 2500 0 0 5 17 55% 2.25s 127 2600 0 0 5 18 60% 2.25s 132 2700 600 50 5 19 60% 2.25s 136 2800 0 0 7 20 60% 2.50s 140 2900 0 0 7 21 65% 2.50s 144 3000 600 100 7 22 65% 2.50s 148 3100 0 0 8 23 65% 2.75s 152 3200 0 0 8 24 70% 2.75s 156 3300 600 120 8 25 70% 2.75s 160 3400 0 0 9 26 70% 3.00s 164 3500 0 0 9 27 75% 3.00s 168 3600 600 150 9

Dragon Festival Event Pass

The Dragon Festival Event Pass is your way to maximize the amount of rewards you can unlock and collect during this seasonal event. Like the Gold Pass, the Event Pass is a paid feature that is specific to the Dragon Festival Event that has a free and premium reward track. Once you’ve purchased the Event Pass, as you collect Red Envelopes you’ll unlock the rewards that are both in the free and premium tracks.

Even if you do not purchase the Event Pass you’ll still earn the rewards from the free reward track!

Red Envelope Tier Free Rewards Event Pass Rewards 100 100 Dragon Medals 20 Glowy Ore 300 15% Training Boost 500 Dragon Medals 600 1000 Shiny Ore 20 Glowy Ore 1000 Firecracker Temp Troop 1050 Dragon Medals 1500 150 Dragon Medals 30 Glowy Ore 2000 30% Training Boost 500 Dragon Medals 2500 1200 Shiny Ore 30 Glowy Ore 3000 Azure Dragon Temp Troop 1050 Dragon Medals 3500 350 Dragon Medals 40 Glowy Ore 4000 15 Glowy Ore 500 Dragon Medals 4750 1300 Shiny Ore 40 Glowy Ore 5500 15 Glowy Ore 10 Starry Ore 6250 400 Dragon Medals 60 Glowy Ore 7000 30 Glowy Ore Baby Dragon Statue 7750 1500 Shiny Ore 60 Glowy Ore 8500 100 Glowy Ore 15 Starry Ore 9250 450 Dragon Medals 70 Glowy Ore 10000 45 Glowy Ore 600 Dragon Medals 11000 500 Dragon Medals 70 Glowy Ore 12000 150 Glowy Ore 20 Starry Ore 13000 550 Dragon Medals 80 Glowy Ore 14000 45 Glowy Ore 800 Dragon Medals 15000 600 Dragon Medals 80 Glowy Ore 16000 Dragon Pinata 35 Starry Ore





Bonus Reward Track

Once you’ve completed the Dragon Festival reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track where you can earn additional rewards. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.

Additional Red Envelopes Collected Bonus Reward 1000 130 Dragon Medals 2000 130 Dragon Medals 4000 130 Dragon Medals 6000 130 Dragon Medals 8000 130 Dragon Medals 11000 130 Dragon Medals 14000 130 Dragon Medals 17000 130 Dragon Medals 20000 130 Dragon Medals 24000 130 Dragon Medals 28000 130 Dragon Medals 32000 130 Dragon Medals

Trader Rewards

Trader has also joined in the Lunar New Year celebrations and is offering his limited edition wares in exchange for your Dragon Medals. You can acquire a variety of goods from Magic Items, unique decos, Dragon Warden Skin, and the Epic Frozen Arrow!

Item Dragon Medals Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment 3100 Dragon Warden Skin 4650 Starry Ore x6 320 Glowy Ore x60 280 Shiny Ore x350 325 Lucky Anchor Decoration 1025 Crab at Home Decoration 1025 Rune of Builder Elixir 3100 Rune of Builder Gold 3100 Rune of Elixir 3100 Rune of Gold 3100 Book of Spells 1900 Book of Building 1900 Book of Fighting 1900 Book of Heroes 1030 Shovel of Obstacles 1030 Builder Potion 590 Wall Ring x5 515 Power Potion 310 Research Potion 250 Pet Potion 250 Builder Star Jar 200 Resource Potion 240 Clock Tower Potion 150 Training Potion 50 Lunar New Year Clan House Roof 515 Lunar New year Clan House Deco 515 Elixir x90K 15 Gold x90K 15



We hope you enjoy this event! Clash On!