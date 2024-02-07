Welcome to the Year of the Azure Dragon! The Azure Dragon traditionally symbolizes strength and power, and in this event, you’ll be delivering plenty of both when using the seasonal troops you’ll unlock during the Dragon Festival Event!
Dragon Festival is this month’s seasonal event, for players that are Town Hall 8 and up, with in-game activities to unlock special rewards and earn Dragon Medals to acquire the Dragon Warden Skin and the Epic Hero Equipment, Frozen Arrow!
Event Dates:
Dragon Festival Begins
Date: Thursday, February 8th, 2024
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
Dragon Festival Ends
Date: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
However, like previous seasonal events, you’ll be able to continue accessing Trader’s Dragon Festival tab and the Dragon Pinata until it closes up shop on Saturday, February 24th at 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time.
Your Dragon Festival guide: Dragon Warden
Embodying the year of the Dragon, each of the Heroes are draped in draconic regalia as is appropriate for this Lunar New Year. Dragon Warden will guide you through the Dragon Festival event, so heed his wisdom.
Dragon Festival Resource: Red Envelopes
During Lunar New Year, it’s customary to give out Red Envelopes as a symbol to ward off evil spirits. But where’s the Clashiness in that? During Dragon Festival you’ll raid other players in Multiplayer Battles to loot their Red Envelopes. Like Cookie Rumble, Red Envelopes will be placed in 2 enemy Buildings, Grand Warden’s Altar and the enemy Clan Castle. You’ll need to attack these Buildings in order to loot Red Envelopes. Additionally, you’ll be able to regularly collect this resource from your Dragon Pinata. The more Red Envelopes you collect the more rewards you’ll unlock such as Ores, seasonal Troops like Azure Dragon and Firecracker, and much more!
Dragon Medals: Collect your Dragon’s hoard
Collecting Red Envelopes will allow you to unlock special Dragon Festival rewards, including Dragon Medals - this event’s currency you can spend at Trader’s Shop. Use your Dragon Medals to purchase unique seasonal decorations, resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items, and more. The two top tier items we know you’ll want to get your hands on are the Dragon Warden Hero Skin and the new Epic Equipment, Frozen Arrow!
New Temp Troops: Firecracker & Azure Dragon
Firecracker
Rumors say she was an Archer who surrendered her bow for something with more OOMPH - a powerful rocket launcher. When Firecracker releases her payload, not only is damage dealt to the initial target, splash damage is also dealt to additional targets behind it in a cone-shaped pattern. But this heavy duty firepower comes at a cost: when Firecracker shoots, the recoil of her rocket launcher does push her slightly backwards.
Favorite target: Any
Targets: Ground & Air
Housing space: 8
Training time: 1m
|Level*
|HP
|DPS
|3
|180
|80
|4
|220
|95
|5
|260
|110
|6
|300
|125
|7
|340
|145
|8
|360
|155
|9
|380
|170
|10
|400
|190
|11
|420
|200
* Starts at level 3
Azure Dragon
Deliver strength and power upon your enemies’ bases with this avatar of Lunar New Year, Azure Dragon. With its high hitpoints and ability to target ground and air units while flying high over enemy Defenses, Azure Dragon is a sight to behold. The piercing splash damage dealt by Azure Dragon not only deals additional damage behind its initial target, this wiry wyrm will make your battles end in victory much more quickly so they don’t…drag on.
Favorite target: Any
Targets: Ground & Air
Housing space: 40
Training time: 6m
|Level*
|HP
|DPS
|3
|3200
|332
|4
|3800
|354
|5
|4400
|376
|6
|5000
|398
|7
|5600
|420
|8
|6200
|442
|9
|6600
|464
|10
|7200
|486
|11
|7600
|502
* Starts at level 3
Epic Hero Equipment: Frozen Arrow
Archer Queen gets her first taste of the epic life with her Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment. This polar projectile will slow down targets when hit.
Ability: Passive
Abilities:
Slows down targets
Hero: DPS increase
|Level
|Slow Down %
|Slow Down Duration
|Hero DPS Increase
|Shiny Ore
|Glowy Ore
|Starry Ore
|Blacksmith Level
|1
|30%
|0.75s
|35
|NA
|NA
|NA
|1
|2
|30%
|1.0s
|40
|120
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35%
|1.0s
|45
|240
|20
|0
|1
|4
|35%
|1.0s
|50
|400
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35%
|1.25s
|55
|600
|0
|0
|1
|6
|40%
|1.25s
|60
|840
|100
|0
|1
|7
|40%
|1.25s
|66
|1120
|0
|0
|1
|8
|40%
|1.50s
|72
|1440
|0
|0
|1
|9
|45%
|1.50s
|78
|1800
|200
|10
|1
|10
|45%
|1.50s
|85
|1900
|0
|0
|1
|11
|45%
|1.75s
|92
|2000
|0
|0
|1
|12
|50%
|1.75s
|99
|2100
|400
|20
|1
|13
|50%
|1.75s
|105
|2200
|0
|0
|3
|14
|50%
|2.0s
|111
|2300
|0
|0
|3
|15
|55%
|2.0s
|117
|2400
|600
|30
|3
|16
|55%
|2.0s
|122
|2500
|0
|0
|5
|17
|55%
|2.25s
|127
|2600
|0
|0
|5
|18
|60%
|2.25s
|132
|2700
|600
|50
|5
|19
|60%
|2.25s
|136
|2800
|0
|0
|7
|20
|60%
|2.50s
|140
|2900
|0
|0
|7
|21
|65%
|2.50s
|144
|3000
|600
|100
|7
|22
|65%
|2.50s
|148
|3100
|0
|0
|8
|23
|65%
|2.75s
|152
|3200
|0
|0
|8
|24
|70%
|2.75s
|156
|3300
|600
|120
|8
|25
|70%
|2.75s
|160
|3400
|0
|0
|9
|26
|70%
|3.00s
|164
|3500
|0
|0
|9
|27
|75%
|3.00s
|168
|3600
|600
|150
|9
Dragon Festival Event Pass
The Dragon Festival Event Pass is your way to maximize the amount of rewards you can unlock and collect during this seasonal event. Like the Gold Pass, the Event Pass is a paid feature that is specific to the Dragon Festival Event that has a free and premium reward track. Once you’ve purchased the Event Pass, as you collect Red Envelopes you’ll unlock the rewards that are both in the free and premium tracks.
Even if you do not purchase the Event Pass you’ll still earn the rewards from the free reward track!
|Red Envelope Tier
|Free Rewards
|Event Pass Rewards
|100
|100 Dragon Medals
|20 Glowy Ore
|300
|15% Training Boost
|500 Dragon Medals
|600
|1000 Shiny Ore
|20 Glowy Ore
|1000
|Firecracker Temp Troop
|1050 Dragon Medals
|1500
|150 Dragon Medals
|30 Glowy Ore
|2000
|30% Training Boost
|500 Dragon Medals
|2500
|1200 Shiny Ore
|30 Glowy Ore
|3000
|Azure Dragon Temp Troop
|1050 Dragon Medals
|3500
|350 Dragon Medals
|40 Glowy Ore
|4000
|15 Glowy Ore
|500 Dragon Medals
|4750
|1300 Shiny Ore
|40 Glowy Ore
|5500
|15 Glowy Ore
|10 Starry Ore
|6250
|400 Dragon Medals
|60 Glowy Ore
|7000
|30 Glowy Ore
|Baby Dragon Statue
|7750
|1500 Shiny Ore
|60 Glowy Ore
|8500
|100 Glowy Ore
|15 Starry Ore
|9250
|450 Dragon Medals
|70 Glowy Ore
|10000
|45 Glowy Ore
|600 Dragon Medals
|11000
|500 Dragon Medals
|70 Glowy Ore
|12000
|150 Glowy Ore
|20 Starry Ore
|13000
|550 Dragon Medals
|80 Glowy Ore
|14000
|45 Glowy Ore
|800 Dragon Medals
|15000
|600 Dragon Medals
|80 Glowy Ore
|16000
|Dragon Pinata
|35 Starry Ore
Bonus Reward Track
Once you’ve completed the Dragon Festival reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track where you can earn additional rewards. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.
|Additional Red Envelopes Collected
|Bonus Reward
|1000
|130 Dragon Medals
|2000
|130 Dragon Medals
|4000
|130 Dragon Medals
|6000
|130 Dragon Medals
|8000
|130 Dragon Medals
|11000
|130 Dragon Medals
|14000
|130 Dragon Medals
|17000
|130 Dragon Medals
|20000
|130 Dragon Medals
|24000
|130 Dragon Medals
|28000
|130 Dragon Medals
|32000
|130 Dragon Medals
Trader Rewards
Trader has also joined in the Lunar New Year celebrations and is offering his limited edition wares in exchange for your Dragon Medals. You can acquire a variety of goods from Magic Items, unique decos, Dragon Warden Skin, and the Epic Frozen Arrow!
|Item
|Dragon Medals
|Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment
|3100
|Dragon Warden Skin
|4650
|Starry Ore x6
|320
|Glowy Ore x60
|280
|Shiny Ore x350
|325
|Lucky Anchor Decoration
|1025
|Crab at Home Decoration
|1025
|Rune of Builder Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Builder Gold
|3100
|Rune of Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Gold
|3100
|Book of Spells
|1900
|Book of Building
|1900
|Book of Fighting
|1900
|Book of Heroes
|1030
|Shovel of Obstacles
|1030
|Builder Potion
|590
|Wall Ring x5
|515
|Power Potion
|310
|Research Potion
|250
|Pet Potion
|250
|Builder Star Jar
|200
|Resource Potion
|240
|Clock Tower Potion
|150
|Training Potion
|50
|Lunar New Year Clan House Roof
|515
|Lunar New year Clan House Deco
|515
|Elixir x90K
|15
|Gold x90K
|15
We hope you enjoy this event! Clash On!