We would like to remind you that in the next update to Clash of Clans, we are unfortunately forced to end support for all Apple and Android devices running on OS versions lower than iOS 11 and Android 5.0, respectively.

If your device is currently running on a operating system lower than iOS 11 or Android 5.0, you will no longer be able to play Clash of Clans unless you update to a later iOS/Android version. Please update to iOS version 11 / Android 5.0 (or higher) as soon as possible.

Instructions on how to update your iOS can be found through the Apple Support website.



For instructions on how to check and update your Android version, visit Google's Support website.



For more information on how to link your account to a Supercell ID or transfer your Village to a new device, please have a look at our Frequently Asked Questions.



