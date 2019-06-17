Hey Chief!
We've been keeping a close eye on your feedback and reading your doubts about "Operation Blue Skies", and we thought we'd answer the most burning questions about the upcoming Legend League rework.
A League Day is a 24-hour cycle where you are given a set number of attacks to perform in the Legend League. You will also take up to the same number of defenses within that same period.
Each Legend League player will get 8 attacks to perform each League Day. This number will reset at the start of the next League Day.
We carefully thought about a number that would be realistically doable. Each League season is 28 days. This is 224 attacks per season. Also keep in mind you'll be taking 8 defenses per day as well, so we needed to keep a relative balance of how many attacks are enjoyable before it becomes a daily chore to remain competitive. Rest assured we will be closely monitoring these attack numbers!
By losing enough Trophies to drop below 4900. If your opponent does a successful attack, you will lose Trophies immediately. But the placement calculation isn't performed until the end of the League Day. Therefore, you can lose enough Trophies to drop below 4900 but still climb your way back into Legend League ranges if you have enough attacks remaining in the League Day.
Not at this time. You will need to incur enough Trophy loss to drop below the 4900-Trophy threshold in order to leave Legend League.
Trophy loss is a 1:1 ratio. Meaning if you successfully attack a base and win 40 Trophies, your opponent will lose the same amount of Trophies that you won. Therefore, to remain in the Legend League, you need to win more Trophies over 8 attacks than you lose by defending up to 8 times.
Each League Day will start at 8am Helsinki time (+3 GMT).
Because movement within the League doesn't get calculated until the end of the League Day, even if you take 8 defenses before you perform a single attack, you still have the rest of the day to catch back up.
High Trophy levels was always meant to be an indicator of a player's skill, not about how long someone can spend online. Spending as much time online was one way Trophy pushers were able to game the system. While low TH level players can still attempt to climb the Legend League ladder, it will definitely be tougher in the new system since everyone has the same number of attacks.
Assuming you 3-Star your opponent eight times per day, the max amount of loot is 7.2 million Gold, 8.02 million Elixir, 75.7k Dark Elixir per day, based on the following:
450k Gold/ 550k Elixir/ 6.5k Dark Elixir from each 3-Star attack against a max TH12 performed 8 times per day
340k / 340k / 2.4k from each win bonus 8 times per day
900k / 900k / 4.5k from daily Star Bonus
Once you hit 5000 Trophies, you must opt in if you wish to perform attacks. Not opting in removes you from the attack pool of Legend League. You cannot attack without signing up. But before you sign up you will take defenses when offline unless you're shielded.
You get the choice to sign up or not every time you reach the Legend League from Titan 1. After signing up you remain signed up automatically for the next day and between seasons if your trophies remain at 4900 or above.
The only way to drop from Legend League is by losing Trophies from taking attacks.
Each new League Day, you will be matched against 8 opponents of similar Trophy level. For example, if you are in the 5200 Trophy level range, you will be given bases to attack that are similar Trophy levels, and not someone who is at the 6000 Trophy level.
Not necessarily. The villages you attack may not be the same ones who attack you, though occasionally it might happen. This isn't like Builder Base where you square off against the same people who are attacking you. Because a snapshot of everyone's village is taken, the pool of available bases to attack is much larger so you won't necessarily get paired up against the same person attack you.
There is no wait! You are given 8 Villages to attack at the start of each League Day. Therefore, when you're ready to attack an opponent, you are given each Village instantaneously. Just remember you only have 8 attacks per day.
No. You can only attack the 8 Villages you are given each League Day.
No. We thought about scouting in the early development of the feature. But we did want to differentiate it from Clan Wars. Part of what allures players to the multiplayer matchmaking is that improvisational skill required to attack the opponent you're given. It's what makes the feature different from Clan Wars and requires a different set of skills to be good at.
Yes - because we take a snapshot of your base, defending will function just like Clan Wars.
Alas, no. That functionality does not change.
Yes, just like normal multiplayer, once you attack you will need to train a new army to attack with.
Not at this time. Part of the risk vs. reward in multiplayer is being able to deal with the Village that's in front of you using the troops you already have trained. This is a different kind of skill set from Clan Warring.
If you are in Legend League, the reset threshold will be 5000 Trophies. You will reset to 5000 at the start of each Season
Yes, in the June update the cooldown of the Shields will be as follows:
1-Day Shield: 4-day cooldown
2-Day Shield: 7-day cooldown
Therefore you are able to skip 3 out of 7 days per week in the Legend League if you find you don't have the time to perform your daily attacks.
Finally, the Trophy limit of the 7-Day Shield goes up from 4700 to 5200 Trophies so it can now be purchased in lower Legend League.
We hope this Q&A has cleared up some of your doubts and will help you on your trophy pushing efforts! Be sure to follow the discussion on our official Forums.
See you on the Legend League? Clash on!