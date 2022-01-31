edit: Maintenance complete!





We will have a maintenance break shortly to make some preparations for February’s Clan War Leagues. Since February is a shorter month, exceptionally we will shorten the bracket size to 6 Clans (so Clans will only do 5 Wars).



But worry not! We will be giving Clans 2 extra Bonus League Medals (the ones Clan Leaders can award to players in the War roster), in addition to more War Loot, and we’ll make it so that getting promoted will be easier, and getting demoted harder than usual.



These are the promotion / demotion rules for February: