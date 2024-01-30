We wanted to let you know that next month’s Clan War Leagues will be shorter than usual. It will start on February 1st and end on February 8th, a total of 8 days. We will also shorten the bracket size to 6 Clans (so Clans will only do 5 Wars).

The shorter duration is because we have a sweet new event coming soon, and since it will bring new temporary Troops, we don’t want the two to overlap. We want CWL to remain competitive and centered around strategy.



But worry not! We will be giving Clans 2 extra Bonus League Medals (the ones Clan Leaders can award to players in the War roster), in addition to more War Loot, and we’ll make it so that getting promoted will be easier, and getting demoted harder than usual.

These are the promotion / demotion rules for February:

Champion 1: demote 1, promote 0

Champion 2 - Crystal 1 : demote 1, promote 1

Crystal 2 - Silver 2 : demote 1, promote 2

Silver 3 : demote 0, promote 2

Bronze 1 - Bronze 3: demote 0, promote 3

Thank you for reading! We wish you all good luck during CWL!

Clash On!