Get Fired up for the Equipment Blast Event!
Hold on to your helmets, an explosive new event has arrived! Earn Ores and catch-up on Hero Equipment with the new Equipment Blast event. Collect Dynamites in battle to help Prospector blast his Ore Cave and uncover rewards, Ores, and Relic Medals to spend on Hero Equipment!
I Want In:
The Equipment Blast event is available to players with Town Hall 8 and above.
Equipment Blast event starts:
Date: Friday, January 9th, 2026
Time: 08:00am UTC
Equipment Blast event ends:
Date: Friday, January 23rd, 2026
Time: 08:00am UTC
After the event ends
On January 23rd, you’ll still be able to access the Trader’s Event tab and the Prospector Plunger event building for 2 more days. This means that you’ll be able to exchange your Relic Medals for rewards until January 25th at 08:00 AM.
How to play
Collect Dynamites from battles (Battle and Ranked Battle). Dynamites progress the Equipment Blast event track and unlock rewards. Keep progressing the track and you’ll uncover Relic Medals in Prospector’s Ore Cave. Spend Relic Medals in the Trader Shop on items and older Hero Equipment.
Event Resources
Dynamites
These explosive little mites can be found in battles during the event. Collect them to progress the Equipment Blast reward track. Apparently, they have a short fuse!
Relic Medals
Dust off these fossilized medals and spend them in the Trader Shop on rewards or Hero Equipment. This event is the perfect time to catch-up on any Hero Equipment you’ve missed!
Get more with Event Pass!
A blast from the pass! Purchase the Event Pass to get more rewards from the track and earn additional Relic Medals to spend at the Trader Shop!