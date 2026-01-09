Hold on to your helmets, an explosive new event has arrived! Earn Ores and catch-up on Hero Equipment with the new Equipment Blast event. Collect Dynamites in battle to help Prospector blast his Ore Cave and uncover rewards, Ores, and Relic Medals to spend on Hero Equipment!

I Want In:

The Equipment Blast event is available to players with Town Hall 8 and above.

Equipment Blast event starts:

Date: Friday, January 9th, 2026

Time: 08:00am UTC

Equipment Blast event ends:

Date: Friday, January 23rd, 2026

Time: 08:00am UTC

After the event ends

On January 23rd, you’ll still be able to access the Trader’s Event tab and the Prospector Plunger event building for 2 more days. This means that you’ll be able to exchange your Relic Medals for rewards until January 25th at 08:00 AM.

How to play

Collect Dynamites from battles (Battle and Ranked Battle). Dynamites progress the Equipment Blast event track and unlock rewards. Keep progressing the track and you’ll uncover Relic Medals in Prospector’s Ore Cave. Spend Relic Medals in the Trader Shop on items and older Hero Equipment.