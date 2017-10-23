When the Town Hall floorboards creak and groan, the Clan Castle feels desolate and cold, and the Night Witch bats’ wings flap unseen in the night, a single shriek pierces the air and fills all with Halloween dread. If you listen close enough, maybe you too can hear the awful cry of, ”HOOOOOG RIDER!!!!”

Yes, it’s that chilling time of year when undead apparitions run rampant through your Barracks, your Goblins begin to snicker and sneer amongst themselves, the Dark Elixir seemingly looks a bit…darker, and we all cause a bit of mischief in pursuit of the Halloween spirit.

This year’s Halloween seasonal content is just around the corner and we have some fun tricks and treats ready for all you ghoulish Chiefs...







Download the optional update to unlock a spook-tacular new loading screen, Halloween sound effects, and more! Other trick & treats are on the way, stay tuned!

