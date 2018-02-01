Hey Chief!
We have a new optional update available now in all app stores! This update contains a brand new festive loading screen in celebration of the Lunar New Year, native support and optimization for iPhone X, and more!
The New Year is generally ushered in when the Gregorian calendar transitions from December 31st to January 1st. However, the Chinese Lunar New Year is a tradition that has spanned thousands of years. The next Lunar New Year begins on February 16th and the celebrations last about a week long. The Lunar New Year is an event for homecoming, where millions of people leave the cities and begin a long journey, sometimes taking several days, to celebrate with their friends and families.
This February, in observance of the Lunar New Year, we are adding a few festivities to Clash of Clans, including:
One of the most important facets of the Lunar New Year is for families to celebrate together. This includes days of reunions, telling stories, and feasting. The seasonal loading screen captures this frenetic energy as the Clash characters gather to dine and cavort throughout the weeklong holiday. Who knows what strange stories they’ll share?
In-Game Seasonal Decorations
The Fortune Tree Obstacle
During the Lunar New Year, your Home Village can randomly spawn a Fortune Tree. These trees symbolize good fortune, and the color of the gold coins represents the Sun’s positive energy. May it bring you good tidings this Lunar New Year. Destroying the Fortune Tree will provide you with 75,000 gold.
Firework Obstacle
What better way to celebrate the Lunar New Year than with exploding pyrotechnics? Another seasonal obstacle that can randomly spawn in your village is the Firework obstacle. Removing the obstacle will result in a spectacular display of flowery fireworks!
Stay tuned for more exciting events throughout February! Clash on!
- The Clash of Clans team