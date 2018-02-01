The New Year is generally ushered in when the Gregorian calendar transitions from December 31st to January 1st. However, the Chinese Lunar New Year is a tradition that has spanned thousands of years. The next Lunar New Year begins on February 16th and the celebrations last about a week long. The Lunar New Year is an event for homecoming, where millions of people leave the cities and begin a long journey, sometimes taking several days, to celebrate with their friends and families.



This February, in observance of the Lunar New Year, we are adding a few festivities to Clash of Clans, including:

