Hello Chief, in the February Update, we will roll out a set of balance changes to a few Hero Equipment along with the Invisibility Spell.
However, we wanted to give you all a heads-up first so you know which Hero Equipments are being changed, along with the reasoning why. Make sure to read the information below for a better understanding of what's coming!
Barbarian King’s Common Equipment: Earthquake boots: The Earthquake Boots paired with Spiky Ball turned into an unbeatable combo for high Town Hall levels. We’re reducing the damage to buildings on the Earthquake Boots so they still do their job of breaking open compartments, but now they won’t completely destroy everything when paired with Spiky Ball. Also, the ability will no longer affect Skeleton Trap skeletons, so the King might get distracted more often, making the ability feel more balanced.
Grand Warden’s Epic Equipment: Fireball: We’ve moved the last radius upgrade to a higher Equipment level. This change is aimed at keeping things fair in competitive play, so the Fireball doesn’t feel overpowered in the meta.
Royal Champion’s Epic Equipment: Electro Boots: The Electro Boots have been a bit too strong, becoming the most-used Equipment in the game. We’re toning it down to make it more balanced, especially now that the Invisibility Spell duration is also being slightly reduced (by 0.25 seconds per level). Even with these changes, the Electro Boots will still work well with multiple Invisibility Spells, but they won’t be as overwhelming, so defenses stand a better chance.
Barbarian King’s Common Equipment: Vampstache: Vampstache has always had a small but loyal group of fans, and honestly, it’s a cool piece of Equipment! But it’s been overshadowed by other options for the King. With this buff, we’re hoping more players will give it a shot and find it a fun and viable choice.
Barbarian King’s Common Equipment: Barbarian Puppet: We’ve made this Equipment a bit stronger so it feels like a more solid “starter” option for players just starting out with King Equipment.
Archer Queen’s Common Equipment: Archer Puppet: Similar to the Barbarian Puppet, we’re making this Equipment more viable as a “starter” option for players experimenting with the Queen’s Equipment.
Grand Warden’s Common Equipment: Life Gem: Life Gem has been lagging behind compared to other Warden Equipment. This buff is aimed at making it a more solid choice, especially for armies with bigger troops that take up more housing space. We want it to feel like a better fit for more attack strategies.
Royal Champion’s Common Equipment: Royal Gem: Royal Gem has had the lowest use rate and hit rate of all Royal Champion Equipment. Even though it’s a Common Equipment, we think it deserves a little love! This buff should make it a more useful option, especially for players in the early game or at lower Equipment levels.
Additionally, we know there are several of you asking for a buff to the Grand Warden’s Epic Hero Equipment: Lavaloon Puppet. We’ve considered this and we can see that Lavaloon Puppet has a low use rate and hit rate right now, but we’re holding off on buffing it for a couple of reasons:
For those who’ve upgraded this Equipment, it can be pretty strong, especially with Dragon attacks.
In the past, we’ve seen that some equipment takes a bit of time for players to unlock, upgrade, and fully explore its potential.
For now, we want to give it a few more months to see how things play out. But don’t worry—it’s definitely on our radar! 👀
- The Clash of Clans team