During the current 4x Star Bonus event, you will earn 4 times the amount you would normally earn from completing the Star Bonus! When you complete the Star Bonus, your earned loot will be deposited to your Treasury to be safeguarded in your Clan Castle. Keep in mind only a small percentage of the Treasury can be looted by invading players.

But how often can you get a Star Bonus?

The Star Bonus is a regular event that runs on a 24-hour timer. After you complete your very first Star Bonus, this begins a 24-hour countdown before you receive your next one. This means you will not get your second Star Bonus until the 24-hour countdown completes. However, as soon as you receive your second Star Bonus (and every Star Bonus after) the 24-hour countdown begins immediately. This means if you take longer than 24 hours to complete your current Star Bonus, your next Star Bonus will be immediately available when your current one is completed and you can do two in a row!

One thing to keep in mind is that you may only have one Star Bonus active at a time. Therefore, you’ll need to complete your current Star Bonus before you can begin the next one.





