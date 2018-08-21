A great place to start your hunt is the powerful in-game search tool. Find it by clicking your XP Level number on your home village screen, then the “Clans” tab, then “Filters”.



There you can sift for suitable Clans by setting what you want from a Clan. This includes basic things, such as their location, and more advanced info, such as how many Clan Points and Minimum Clan Level they should have. Clan Wars are a big part of being in a Clan so be sure to narrow down the War Frequency to what suits your needs and/or you know you'll be able to participate!

And don't forget to set the "Only Clans I Can Join" to green.