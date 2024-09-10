Chests are only available during the Treasure Hunt Event, and they contain a random set of rewards corresponding to the players’ Town Hall & Builder Hall levels.

The Chests are not purchasable. During this event, they can only be obtained by destroying key Buildings in Multiplayer attacks in the Home Village.

There are 4 different rarity types of Chests: Common, Rare, Epic, & Legendary. What are the chances of getting each? Well, let’s say that some luck is needed if you want to get Legendary Chests all the time!

After you’ve found a Chest, a new screen will appear where you will have to hit the Chest with a Hammer 4 times to see what type of rarity you will get in the Chest. After that, the Chest will open automatically.

Additionally, you will be able to see what the drop rates will be for each Chest when this feature goes live!