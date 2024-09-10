Hey Chief, in the September update, we plan to release a new feature coming to Clash: the Treasure Hunt Event!
What is the Treasure Hunt Event?
The Treasure Hunt Event will be available for TH6 and above players and will last for 20 days. In this event, players will destroy certain Buildings and Defenses for a chance to find Chests that will contain random rewards!
During this event, it will be possible to get 3 Treasure Chests every 2 days (48 hours). You can get a maximum of 1 Chest per Home Village attack, and after you have found three (so completed 3 successful Home Village attacks), you will have to wait until the Event timer (48h) refreshes to get more.
Chests are only available during the Treasure Hunt Event, and they contain a random set of rewards corresponding to the players’ Town Hall & Builder Hall levels.
The Chests are not purchasable. During this event, they can only be obtained by destroying key Buildings in Multiplayer attacks in the Home Village.
There are 4 different rarity types of Chests: Common, Rare, Epic, & Legendary. What are the chances of getting each? Well, let’s say that some luck is needed if you want to get Legendary Chests all the time!
After you’ve found a Chest, a new screen will appear where you will have to hit the Chest with a Hammer 4 times to see what type of rarity you will get in the Chest. After that, the Chest will open automatically.
Additionally, you will be able to see what the drop rates will be for each Chest when this feature goes live!
We wanted to bring something new and exciting to players by introducing the Chest system. It offers extra rewards through attacking, and thereby adds a fun and unexpected twist to the gameplay.
At the same time, we wanted to fix one issue with the game which is the inability to distribute rewards to players evenly depending on their Town Hall level. This feature now allows us to give you rewards based on your Town Hall level which means that you can have the maximum profit on the rewards that you can get.
Additionally, this feature provides a way for players to get rewards from every existing game mode, such as Home Village, Builder Base, and Clan Capital, as well as all different types of resources for players such as Magic Items & Cosmetics. Now that we have such a feature that allows a good reward distribution, how would we make it fun for players to unlock it?
Adding a Random factor felt like the best option for that whilst making it interesting & exciting at the same time when getting the Chests.
We hope this gives you a clear perspective and understanding of how this new feature works and the reasoning behind its release. As always, we are open and excited to hear your feedback!
Clash ON!
-The Clash of Clans team