Are you tired of your Heroes doing the same thing over and over again? Ever wish you could give your Heroes different abilities? Or perhaps you want to mix things up a bit and try new attacks with your Heroes? Well, do we have a solution for YOU! Yes, YOU! If you’re TH8 and up then read on!
Hero Equipment is a brand new feature that allows you to customize your Heroes and which abilities you want to bring into battle. Not only will you be able to pick and choose which abilities your Heroes will bring to the table, we’ll also be introducing powerful NEW abilities unlike any your Heroes have seen before!
Fancy giving your Archer Queen a massive arrow that shoots across the entire battlefield? Maybe you want to give your Barbarian King the ability to break down Walls with his stompy Earthquake Boots?
Hold on to your crossbow, Chief, it’s time to revolutionize your attacks in Clash of Clans!
Your old Hero abilities such as Barbarian King’s Iron Fist, are now broken down into various Hero Equipment that can be upgraded and replaced. For example, equipping Barbarian Puppet will give your Barbarian King the ability to summon a pack of Raged Barbarians. Replacing it with another item, such as Vampstache, will remove the ability to summon Raged Barbarians but will instead replace it with the ability for Barbarian King to heal himself with every attack!
New Building: Blacksmith
Available at Town Hall level 8 and above, you’ll be able to build a brand new building, Blacksmith. This new building is your one-stop shop for all things Hero Equipment-related. Like the Pet House is used to level up your Hero Pets and assign a Pet to a Hero, Blacksmith is where you’ll upgrade your Hero Equipment and customize your Heroes’ abilities.
|Level
|TH Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|Unlocks
|1
|8
|750K Gold
|1d
|700
|Earthquake Boots
|2
|9
|1.7M Gold
|2d
|800
|Giant Arrow
|3
|10
|2.3M Gold
|3d
|900
|Vampstache
|4
|11
|3M Gold
|4d
|1000
|Rage Gem
|5
|12
|5.5M Gold
|5d
|1100
|Healer Puppet
|6
|13
|8.5M Gold
|6d
|1200
|Healing Tome
|7
|14
|12M Gold
|7d
|1300
|NA
|8
|15
|14M Gold
|8d
|1400
|NA
|9
|16
|16M Gold
|9d
|1500
|NA
Hero Equipment can be upgraded! Yes, that means you can make your favorite Equipment even more powerful than before. In order to upgrade your Equipment, you’ll need these new resources: Shiny Ore, Glowy Ore, and Starry Ore.
Shiny Ore: This most common of Ores, for all levels for Common and Epic Equipment.
Glowy Ore: This rarer Ore is used to upgrade key levels for Common and Epic Hero Equipment.
Starry Ore: The rarest Ore is needed to upgrade your Epic Equipment beyond certain levels
Ores can be earned in a variety of ways. You’ll be able to collect Ores from the following:
Home Village Star Bonus
Clan Wars
The Trader
The in-game Shop
Additionally, you can use Gems if you don’t have enough Ores to complete an Equipment’s upgrade.
Star Bonus Ore Rewards
|League
|Shiny Ore
|Glowy Ore
|Bronze III
|125
|6
|Bronze II
|175
|7
|Bronze I
|175
|8
|Silver III
|200
|9
|Silver II
|250
|10
|Silver I
|275
|11
|Gold III
|300
|12
|Gold II
|325
|14
|Gold I
|350
|16
|Crystal III
|375
|18
|Crystal II
|400
|20
|Crystal I
|425
|22
|Master III
|450
|24
|Master II
|500
|26
|Master I
|525
|28
|Champion III
|550
|30
|Champion II
|625
|34
|Champion I
|700
|38
|Titan III
|775
|42
|Titan II
|850
|46
|Titan I
|925
|50
|Legend
|1000
|54
|CW Win
|TH8
|TH9
|TH10
|TH11
|TH12
|TH13
|TH14
|TH15
|TH16
|Shiny
|380
|410
|460
|560
|610
|710
|810
|960
|1110
|Glowy
|15
|18
|21
|24
|27
|30
|33
|36
|39
|Starry
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|CW Lose
|TH8
|TH9
|TH10
|TH11
|TH12
|TH13
|TH14
|TH15
|TH16
|Shiny
|163
|175
|197
|240
|261
|304
|347
|411
|476
|Glowy
|6
|7
|9
|10
|11
|12
|14
|15
|16
|Starry
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
However, these numbers can change based on a number of variables such as war weight.
Once you’ve collected enough resources required, you can upgrade that Equipment to the next level!
Each Hero can equip TWO pieces of Hero Equipment at a time. Simply drag the Hero Equipment from your inventory on to your Hero in the Blacksmith Equipment UI. Equipment have either Active or Passive abilities. Active abilities require you to manually activate its effect during a battle. A good example of this would be activating Barbarian King’s Iron Gauntlet ability during an attack. Passive abilities are permanently active and do not require any input from the player. Grand Warden’s aura is an example of a Passive ability.
Common Equipment can be upgraded to level 18 and are unlocked by upgrading your Blacksmith.
Epic Equipment can be upgraded to level 27 and can be unlocked during special events.
Some Equipment have secondary effects such as increasing DPS, recovering HP, increasing movement speed, etc.
Epic Hero Equipment will be unlocked during special events in an upcoming update.
|Name
|Hero
|Rarity
|Active/Passive
|Ability
|Barbarian Puppet
|Barbarian King
|Common
|Active
|Summons Raged Barbarians Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increases HP
|Rage Vial
|Barbarian King
|Common
|Active
|Rages Barbarian King Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase movement speed Hero: Recovers HP
|Earthquake Boots
|Barbarian King
|Common
|Active
|Earthquake damages Walls and Buildings Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase HP
|Vampstache
|Barbarian King
|Common
|Passive
|Heals Barbarian King with each attack
|Archer Puppet
|Archer Queen
|Common
|Active
|Summons Archers Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increase DPS
|Invisibility Vial
|Archer Queen
|Common
|Active
|Turns Archer Queen invisible Hero: Increases damage Hero: Increases HP
|Giant Arrow
|Archer Queen
|Common
|Active
|Shoots giant arrow across enemy village Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
|Healer Puppet
|Archer Queen
|Common
|Active
|Summons Healers Hero: Self heals Hero: Increase HP
|Eternal Tome
|Grand Warden
|Common
|Active
|Grand Warden and nearby units become immune to damage
|Life Gem
|Grand Warden
|Common
|Passive
|Nearby units gain extra HP Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
|Healing Tome
|Grand Warden
|Common
|Active
|Heals Grand Warden and nearby friendly units Hero: Recover HP Hero: Increase HP
|Rage Gem
|Grand Warden
|Common
|Passive
|Nearby friendly units do extra damage Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase attack speed
|Royal Gem
|Royal Champion
|Common
|Active
|Heals Royal Champion significantly Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
|Seeking Shield
|Royal Champion
|Common
|Active
|Throws shield dealing dmg to multiple targets Hero: Increase HP
Of course it goes without saying that we plan to introduce more Equipment in the future, making your Heroes even more flexible, more powerful, and more customizable than ever!