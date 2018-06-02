In addition to the new content for the upcoming Town Hall 12 update, we have a ton of new balance changes we are going to be implementing when the update goes live! Due to the number of balance changes going into the game, we have broken them down into relevant categories.
Wall Ring:
The price of Wall Ring has been reduced from 200 gems to 100 gems per Ring.
The number of Rings required for each Wall upgrade has been reduced and now covers up to 1M of required resources. For example, a Wall that requires 1M resources will require 1x Ring. A Wall that requires 2M resources will require 2x Rings, 3M resources will require 3x Rings, etc. Anything below 1M resources will only require 1x Ring.
Trader:
The Trader will offer an increased number of Wall Rings.
Resource Storage:
Maximum Elixir and Gold storage at Town Hall 12 is increased to 12M per resource type.
Maximum Dark Elixir at Town Hall 12 is increased to 240K.
Walls:
We understand upgrading your Walls is a time consuming aspect of Clash of Clans. As a result we are rebalancing how much Walls cost for Town Hall levels 5-10.
Treasury:
We have increased the amount your Treasury can store across all Town Hall levels.
Star Bonus:
The amount of resources awarded per league level has been drastically increased for the Star Bonus rewards.
War Loot:
The amount of loot earned from Clan Wars has been increased.
Percentage for winning Clan Wars increased from 600% to 700%
Percentage for draws increased from 240% to 350%
Percentage for losses increased from 180% to 300%
Lightning Spell:
The amount of damage done per lightning strike has been increased with a total of 6 per level
Freeze Spell:
Freeze Spell has been rebalanced to increase its utility
Housing space requirement reduced to 1
Training cost and time reduced by 50%
Donation cost reduced by 50%
Duration of the Freeze spell reduced
Clone Spell:
Housing space requirement reduced to 3
Training cost and time reduced by 25%
Donation cost reduced by 25%
Duplicated housing space reduced by 25%
Town Hall Upgrading:
All available buildings must be placed before you are able to upgrade to the next Town Hall level!
Archer Tower:
Level 12 damage decreased from 86 to 83
Level 13 damage decreased from 98 to 92
Level 14 damage decreased from 110 to 108
Inferno Tower:
Single and multi-mode damage increased.
Level 4 damage increased from 54 to 58
Level 5 damage increased from 64 to 70
Bomb Tower:
Level 5 damage increased from 44 to 46
Level 6 damage increased from 48 to 52
Eagle Artillery:
Removed the 3x damage bonus to Golems
Healer:
Level 4 healing reduced from 71 to 65
Level 5 healing reduced from 90 to 80
Miner:
Movement speed increased from 250 to 400
Time required for Miner to surface/submerge reduced from 1.2 seconds to 0.6 seconds
Giant:
Level 7 HP increased from 1220 to 1280
Level 8 HP increased from 1440 to 1480
Bowler:
Level 1 DPS reduced from 65 to 60
Level 2 DPS reduced from 75 to 70
Level 3 DPS reduced from 85 to 80
P.E.K.K.A:
Level 5 HP increased from 4500 to 4700
Level 6 HP increased from 5100 to 5200
We have also decreased the Elixir costs to train P.E.K.K.A in order to make them more affordable at lower levels
Dragon:
Level 5 HP increased from 2900 to 3000
Level 6 HP increased from 3200 to 3300
We have also decreased the Elixir costs to train Dragon to make them more affordable at lower levels
Witch:
Level 1: HP increased from 270 to 320. DPS increased from 50 to 100. Number of skeletons spawned increased from 3 to 4.
Level 2: HP increased from 300 to 360. DPS increased from 60 to 120. Number of skeletons spawned remains the same.
Level 3: HP increased from 330 to 400. DPS increased from 70 to 140. Number of skeletons spawned decreased from 5 to 4.
Added 20 Wall pieces (4 segments) to Builder Hall level 8.
Super P.E.K.K.A: decreased death damage across all levels.
All the detailed stat changes can be found in our Forums.
