Welcome to the Clash Fest "Less is More" Challenge Level Leaderboards! This blog post will be updated with the daily top scores and after the Challenge Level event is over, there will be a raffle among the top 100 performers for some sweet Clash prizes.
#2 Clash Fest Challenge Level: "Less is More" by Yuta14
Raffle prize among top 100 performers’ leaderboard (least housing space of Troops deployed):
Limited edition Golden P.E.K.K.A signed by Clash of Clans team and an iPad engraved with a custom Clash Fest design
Ranking conditions explained:
Spells and Heroes housing spaces are not taken into account, just the housing space of Troops. In case several players have the same housing space of Troops deployed, the faster (higher Time Left) will get the higher ranking
NOTE:
The winner will receive an in-game message (envelope icon at top left corner of the home village) with instructions about how to claim the prize
FINAL LEADERBOARD September 13th ("Less is More" by Yuta14)
Clash Fest #2 Challenge "Less is More" by Yuta14 winner is Hellcat! Congrats!
Clash Fest #3 Challenge "Infinite Goblin" by iTzu is ongoing in the game and 4 more exciting Challenges are coming, so there are still plenty of opportunities to win some sweet Clash prizes. Thank you all for your participation