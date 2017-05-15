This update is all about the brand new Builder Base and Versus Battle mode - go check them out right now if you haven’t! However we still also squeezed in a balancing update for your home village. This round focuses on powering up late-game spells and helping the grind through Town Hall level 9.

What is in store for future updates now that the Builder Base on the scene? Rest assured, the Clash of Clans team will absolutely continue to balance and develop new features for your home village, and Clan Wars as well.