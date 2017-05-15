This update is all about the brand new Builder Base and Versus Battle mode - go check them out right now if you haven’t! However we still also squeezed in a balancing update for your home village. This round focuses on powering up late-game spells and helping the grind through Town Hall level 9.
What is in store for future updates now that the Builder Base on the scene? Rest assured, the Clash of Clans team will absolutely continue to balance and develop new features for your home village, and Clan Wars as well.
Clone Spell
NEW: Clone Spell level 5 (Town Hall 11).
Clone Spell levels 1-5 clone capacity increased.
Clone Spell level 3 now available at Town Hall 10.
Weak Clone Spells are underwhelming, especially at Town Hall 10, so we’ve unlocked more cloning capacity.
The newest Clone Spell reaches 40 capacity, letting you get 8 Balloons or even 2 Dragons per spell!
Freeze Spell
NEW: Freeze Spell level 6 (Town Hall 11).
When facing off against the Eagle Artillery, every second of a Freeze Spell counts.
The newest level helps to give your troops the time they need.
Heal Spell
NEW: Heal Spell level 7 (Town Hall 10).
The utility of Heal Spells becomes quite limited against the heal-blocking effects of the Inferno Tower.
A new level will help make those healing opportunities more compelling.
7th Gold Mine and Elixir Collector now available at Town Hall 9 (was 10).
Resources are tight on Town Hall 9, so giving earlier access to these collectors will help ease the grind.
Bomb damage increased.
This highly important change ensures that one Bomb will always destroy a Wall Breaker of equal level.
Balloon
Balloon attack rate increased.
Balloons have enjoyed very high use rates since their latest “fast drop” balancing.
This change doesn’t affect the speed of the fast drop or damage per second, but an increased attack rate means each bomb does less damage.
This softens their initial attack, but makes follow-up attacks happen sooner.
Clash on!
The Clash of Clans Team