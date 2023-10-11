Starting at Town Hall level 7, if you have all 5 Builders (not including B.O.B), Goblin Builder will be available to help with extra upgrades and research tasks! During the Work for Hire event, you’ll find a new event banner denoting how long this little scamp will be in town.

You can find his makeshift workshop near Trader’s tent where tapping on him will bring up a brief explanation on what Goblin Builder can help with. You’ll also find a Goblin Builder head icon at the top of the screen that shows if he’s currently busy or not.

When all of your Builders are occupied, Goblin Builder will act as an extra Builder for purposes of constructing and upgrading Buildings around your Home Village, whether they’re Defenses, Walls, etc.



Goblin Builder is an extra Builder you can hire for the cost of a few Gems!