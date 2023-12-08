Spirit Fox is a new Pet available at Town Hall 16 when you upgrade your Pet House to Level 9.

Although extremely shy and is happiest when wandering alone in the woods, Spirit Fox's loyalty in combat is unquestionable. When called to battle, this feisty fox fights fiercely and lends their Hero a bit of forest magic.

Its ability Spirit Walk will turn itself and its Hero invisible for a few seconds! This will enable interesting new Hero strategies, and we can’t wait to see how you’re going to use it!

Favorite target : Within 4.5 tiles of Hero

Damage type : Single Target

Targets : Ground

Housing space : 20

Movement speed: 24