New Hero Pet!
If you've seen a ghostly critter darting in between the trees of your Home Village, then chances are you've seen Spirit Fox - the newest Hero Pet. And maybe...just maybe...we'll finally get the answer to the question: What does the fox say?!
Spirit Fox is a new Pet available at Town Hall 16 when you upgrade your Pet House to Level 9.
Although extremely shy and is happiest when wandering alone in the woods, Spirit Fox's loyalty in combat is unquestionable. When called to battle, this feisty fox fights fiercely and lends their Hero a bit of forest magic.
Its ability Spirit Walk will turn itself and its Hero invisible for a few seconds! This will enable interesting new Hero strategies, and we can’t wait to see how you’re going to use it!
Favorite target: Within 4.5 tiles of Hero
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 20
Movement speed: 24
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|Ability Duration
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|16
|1
|108
|3 Seconds
|1900
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|2
|116
|3 Seconds
|2000
|3d
|225K DE
|16
|3
|124
|3 Seconds
|2100
|4d
|235K DE
|16
|4
|132
|3 Seconds
|2200
|5d
|245K DE
|16
|5
|140
|3.5 Seconds
|2300
|5d 12h
|255K DE
|16
|6
|148
|3.5 Seconds
|2400
|6d
|265K DE
|16
|7
|156
|3.5 Seconds
|2500
|6d 12h
|275K DE
|16
|8
|164
|3.5 Seconds
|2600
|7d
|285K DE
|16
|9
|172
|3.5 Seconds
|2700
|7d 12h
|295K DE
|16
|10
|180
|4 Seconds
|2800
|8d
|315K DE
We have more exciting sneak peeks to share in the next couple of days, so keep coming back for more if you want to be on top of all the new content coming out this month!
Until then, Clash On!