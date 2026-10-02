Hey Chiefs,

Since July, we've been working on adjusting the Gem prices for Ore. We've heard your feedback loud and clear. The Gem prices for Ore are coming down across the board. Not as a limited-time sale, but as the new baseline.

Shiny Ore: 1 Gem → 0.5 Gems

Glowy Ore: 5 Gems → 3 Gems

Starry Ore: 35 Gems → 20 Gems

Why we're doing this:

We’ve been listening to your feedback on Ore prices, and we want to keep making Clash a better experience for you. Whether you’ve earned your Gems through playing or bought them, spending them on Ore should feel worthwhile. We agree the previous prices didn’t offer good enough value. With the new prices, the Gem cost of maxing a piece of Epic Equipment comes down by roughly half.

Please keep sharing your thoughts with us as these changes go live. We want to hear what’s working better and where there’s still room to improve.

Where you'll start seeing it:

You may have already noticed some of these changes. The Trader’s been using the new Gem prices since July, and Ore offers have been moving over to match. Here’s what’s coming next:

October’s Medal Event: Ore prices in the Medal shop will be updated to match the new pricing. You’ll also find more Ore on the paid reward track.

The next full update: The new Gem prices will become the standard prices everywhere else in the game.

A word on timing:

We know some of you have spent Gems on Ore at the old prices, including recently, and we can see why that's frustrating. We chose to bring these prices down in stages rather than flip a switch all at once, and we wanted to walk you through where the new prices are already live and what's still to come, so nothing lands as a surprise.

So there you have it. This is just the start of a bigger conversation about the Ore economy, and there's more improvements coming. We'll be back later in October with the fuller picture of where it's all headed next.

Clash On!