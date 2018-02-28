Supercell logo
Back to Clash of Clans News
28 Feb 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans

Coming Soon to Clan Games!

Clan Games News!

Hey Chief!

It's been an exciting month filled with Clan Games, many rewards have been won! But variety is the spice of life, isn’t that how the saying goes? We are always looking for ways to improve and diversify Clan Games so there's a few goodies that you can expect to see in the next update!

New Clan Games Challenges!

  • Win 3 Stars against a specific Town Hall level in Multiplayer Battles

  • Earn 5 Stars in Multiplayer Battles against opponents in Titan League

  • Get Stars from a Town Hall higher level than your own

  • Get Stars without using any Spells

  • Get Stars without using any Heroes

  • Earn 3 Stars from a Clan War battle

  • Knock out a number of level points of a specific Hero

  • Earn 5 Stars in Versus Battles using Super P.E.K.K.A

  • Destroy a number of Mega Teslas in Versus Battles


    We are also introducing a selection of new Magic Items with some much-requested abilities!

    New Magic Items

    • Builder Potion – this Magic Item will speed up the progress of your Builders in the Main Village by 10x for 1 hour.

    • Runes – these Magic Items will fill the storage of one of your 5 resources, Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Builder Base Gold, and Builder Base Elixir. Max capacity: 1 per resource type.

    • Ring of Walls – this Magic Item will increase the level of your Walls! They can be used to upgrade Walls in both the Home Village and Builder Base. Max capacity: 25.

    But that's not all...

    Just like Clan Wars, your Clan will now earn Clan XP at the end of each Clan Games, determined by the number of thresholds reached by you and your Clan mates.

    And we have a new Achievement for you! Complete the new Games Champion Achievement by earning personal points in Clan Games to earn some extra gems and player XP on the side.


    All this will be live in the next game update, so until then... Clash On!