24 Sept 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans

New Levels & Balance Changes!

Hey Chief!

Over the next couple days, we’ve got a few things we’d like to introduce that will be released in the Autumn update. Today’s sneak peek is about the upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, and new levels for Troops and Defenses.

So without further delay, let’s jump right in!


BALANCE CHANGES

We’ve been keeping an eye on the meta and we review game data extensively when making balance changes. Based on our reviews as well as receiving feedback from our community, watching countless replays from the Championship Qualifiers, and also numerous content on Youtube and elsewhere, we believe these balance changes will be welcome ones indeed!

Inferno Dragon

  • The ramp-up speed of Inferno Dragon’s beam attack has been slowed down by 0.2 seconds. This means it takes slightly longer for its attack to reach max damage output.

Dragon Rider

  • Dragon Rider’s range has been reduced by 0.5 tiles. With this change, the range of Dragon Rider’s attacks has been shortened, which means it will need to move into closer range of its target in order to use its ranged attack

Mighty Yak

  • Splash damage has been removed from the Mighty Yak’s attacks.

NEW LEVELS

As mentioned earlier, this update is full of new levels for Defenses and new levels for a handful of Troops, including a new level for everyone favorite mohawked, bludgeon-wielding, porcine jockey - Hog Rider. That’s right! It’s time to break out your hammer, grab your hog, and yell at the top of your lungs, “HOOOOOG RIIIDAAAAAAH”


DefenseLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeDPSHP
Mortar1417.5M Gold18d481250
X-Bow918.5M Gold19d2004500
TroopLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeDPSHPTraining Cost
Miner817.5M Elixir17d13611007200 Elixir
Yeti418M Elixir18d290370025K Elixir*
Hog Rider11320K DE17d1871080160 DE
Golem11320K DE17d85/8508400875 DE
Bowler6320K DE17d 12h102500200 DE

* Spawns 11 total Yetimites


Finally, we are unlocking 50x more Wall segments for Town Hall 14 players to upgrade to level 15.


BUG FIXES

  • Builders will no longer become stuck in Walls when defending during Wars, Friendly Challenges, or Legend League attacks.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause a failure to save a Village in edit mode.This was caused by the

    Remove All

    tool to remove locked buildings. Locked buildings will no longer be removed when using the Remove All tool.

  • Wars with more than the desired number of participants should no longer be possible (e.g. 15 vs 16).


What do the terms Turkey, Six Pack, Perfect Game, and Strike have in common? Keep an eye out for tomorrow’s sneak peek to find out!