Over the next couple days, we’ve got a few things we’d like to introduce that will be released in the Autumn update. Today’s sneak peek is about the upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, and new levels for Troops and Defenses.
So without further delay, let’s jump right in!
We’ve been keeping an eye on the meta and we review game data extensively when making balance changes. Based on our reviews as well as receiving feedback from our community, watching countless replays from the Championship Qualifiers, and also numerous content on Youtube and elsewhere, we believe these balance changes will be welcome ones indeed!
Inferno Dragon
The ramp-up speed of Inferno Dragon’s beam attack has been slowed down by 0.2 seconds. This means it takes slightly longer for its attack to reach max damage output.
Dragon Rider
Dragon Rider’s range has been reduced by 0.5 tiles. With this change, the range of Dragon Rider’s attacks has been shortened, which means it will need to move into closer range of its target in order to use its ranged attack
Mighty Yak
Splash damage has been removed from the Mighty Yak’s attacks.
As mentioned earlier, this update is full of new levels for Defenses and new levels for a handful of Troops, including a new level for everyone favorite mohawked, bludgeon-wielding, porcine jockey - Hog Rider. That’s right! It’s time to break out your hammer, grab your hog, and yell at the top of your lungs, “HOOOOOG RIIIDAAAAAAH”
|Defense
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|Mortar
|14
|17.5M Gold
|18d
|48
|1250
|X-Bow
|9
|18.5M Gold
|19d
|200
|4500
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Miner
|8
|17.5M Elixir
|17d
|136
|1100
|7200 Elixir
|Yeti
|4
|18M Elixir
|18d
|290
|3700
|25K Elixir*
|Hog Rider
|11
|320K DE
|17d
|187
|1080
|160 DE
|Golem
|11
|320K DE
|17d
|85/850
|8400
|875 DE
|Bowler
|6
|320K DE
|17d 12h
|102
|500
|200 DE
* Spawns 11 total Yetimites
Finally, we are unlocking 50x more Wall segments for Town Hall 14 players to upgrade to level 15.
Builders will no longer become stuck in Walls when defending during Wars, Friendly Challenges, or Legend League attacks.
Fixed a bug that would cause a failure to save a Village in edit mode.This was caused by the
Remove All
tool to remove locked buildings. Locked buildings will no longer be removed when using the Remove All tool.
Wars with more than the desired number of participants should no longer be possible (e.g. 15 vs 16).
What do the terms Turkey, Six Pack, Perfect Game, and Strike have in common? Keep an eye out for tomorrow’s sneak peek to find out!