20 May 2019
Next Up: Just Break Stuff!

The wait for the next Clan Games is almost over! Check out the rewards available to you and your Clan Mates for each of the point tiers:

Dates: May 22-28
Max points per player: 4000

Tier 1: 3000
Rewards: Training Potion (x1), Clocktower Potion (x1), Gems (x60)

Tier 2: 7500
Rewards: Elixir (40%), Hero Potion (x1), Power Potion (x1)

Tier 3: 12000
Rewards: Gold (40%), Training Potion (x2), Gems (x100)

Tier 4: 18000
Rewards: Dark Elixir (40%) /Resource Potion (x2), Gold (60%), Builder Potion (x1)

Tier 5: 30000
Rewards: Rune of Builder Elixir (x1), Elixir/Dark Elixir (60%), Shovel of Obstacles (x2)

Tier 6: 50000
Rewards: Book of Everything (x1), Wall Ring (x10), Gems (x150)

Boosted Tasks

Completing the following tasks will earn you double points (these will be marked in yellow as usual):

  • Eagle Artillery Elimination

  • Gold Mine Mayhem

  • Gold Storage Raid

  • Wizard Tower Warfare

  • Archer Tower Assault

  • Clan Castle Charge

  • Destroy Inferno Towers

  • Destroy Tesla Towers

  • Destroy X-Bows

  • Gold Grab

  • Gold Challenge

  • Open Walls Day

  • Pile of Victories

  • Cannon Carnage

  • Builder Hall Blow-Up

  • Bombs Away!

  • Gem Heist

  • Breaking Glass

  • Exotic 11s

  • Noble 9s

  • All You Need is War

  • Slaying the Titans

  • Shocking Turn of Events

  • Battle Blimp Boogie

  • Electro Dragon Mania

  • Wall Wipe Out

Completing tasks in Clan Games will count towards the "Strongman's Friend" task in Season Challenges too :)

Clash On!