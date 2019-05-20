The wait for the next Clan Games is almost over! Check out the rewards available to you and your Clan Mates for each of the point tiers:
Dates: May 22-28
Max points per player: 4000
Tier 1: 3000
Rewards: Training Potion (x1), Clocktower Potion (x1), Gems (x60)
Tier 2: 7500
Rewards: Elixir (40%), Hero Potion (x1), Power Potion (x1)
Tier 3: 12000
Rewards: Gold (40%), Training Potion (x2), Gems (x100)
Tier 4: 18000
Rewards: Dark Elixir (40%) /Resource Potion (x2), Gold (60%), Builder Potion (x1)
Tier 5: 30000
Rewards: Rune of Builder Elixir (x1), Elixir/Dark Elixir (60%), Shovel of Obstacles (x2)
Tier 6: 50000
Rewards: Book of Everything (x1), Wall Ring (x10), Gems (x150)
Completing the following tasks will earn you double points (these will be marked in yellow as usual):
Eagle Artillery Elimination
Gold Mine Mayhem
Gold Storage Raid
Wizard Tower Warfare
Archer Tower Assault
Clan Castle Charge
Destroy Inferno Towers
Destroy Tesla Towers
Destroy X-Bows
Gold Grab
Gold Challenge
Open Walls Day
Pile of Victories
Cannon Carnage
Builder Hall Blow-Up
Bombs Away!
Gem Heist
Breaking Glass
Exotic 11s
Noble 9s
All You Need is War
Slaying the Titans
Shocking Turn of Events
Battle Blimp Boogie
Electro Dragon Mania
Wall Wipe Out
Completing tasks in Clan Games will count towards the "Strongman's Friend" task in Season Challenges too :)
Clash On!