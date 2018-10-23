Supercell logo
23 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans

October '18 Update Patch Notes

October Update 2018: Introducing Clan War Leagues!

Everything has been building up to Clan War Leagues. Faster upgrades, new Town Hall level, new Troops. Now it’s time for WAR!

The Clan War Leagues are a brand new competitive Clan War system where one week each month Clans will battle to prove they are the best in the world and climb 18 Leagues and reap amazing new exclusive rewards.

  • Season-based League structure where Clans fight 7 other Clans in their League to advance to the next highest League.

  • Skill and performance are what determine your success, not war weight.

  • 18 individual Leagues based on you Clan’s performance: we’ve broken down the Clan War Leagues into 18 distinct tiers. Each season, depending on your Clan’s performance, your Clan will move up,
    down, or remain within the same League.

  • 15v15 Wars but you can include up to 50 Clan members and rotate players during each day of the week. Each player can only do one attack per War - make every attack count!

New currency: League Medals!

  • Earn League Medals and Resources by competing in Clan War Leagues!

  • Use League Medals in the new League Shop to purchase exclusive decorations and the new Hammer Magic Items.

  • Depending on your Clan’s performance in a League, Clan Leaders can grant additional bonus League Medals to Clan members at the end of the
    League.

Brand New Magic Items

Magic Hammers

  • Introducing: Hammer of Heroes, Hammer of Building, Hammer of Spells, and Hammer of Troops - instantly start and finish upgrades!

  • Hammers are a new class of Magic Items that instantly start and finish


    an upgrade. This includes resources and upgrade timer, whereas the Book
    Magic Items only completed the upgrade timer.

  • Hammers can only be purchased with League Medals which are earned from Clan War Leagues and can only be purchased from the new League Shop tab.

Clock Tower Potion

  • Hand-crafted from ground-up magic cogs, the Clock Tower Potion will activate your Builder Base Clock Tower for 30 minutes!

New Defense: Tornado Trap

The Tornado Trap releases a vortex, drawing all enemy troops within its range and hindering their progress. Available starting at Town Hall 11

  • Trigger Radius: 3 Tiles

  • Damage Type: Splash

  • DPS: 8

  • Area of Effect: 3 Tiles

  • Favorite Target: Any

  • Targets: Ground & Air

Level 1 (TH11)

  • 3000000 Gold

  • Duration: 6 Seconds

  • Re-Arm Cost: 2000 Gold

Level 2 (TH11)

  • 4000000 Gold

  • Upgrade Time: 2 Days

  • Duration: 8 Seconds

  • Re-Arm Cost: 3000 Gold

Level 3 (TH12)

  • 5000000 Gold

  • Upgrade Time: 3 Days

  • Duration: 10 Seconds

  • Re-Arm Cost: 4000 Gold

The Goblin Uprising Has Begun!

For many years, the Goblin King’s minions have been silently plotting a return to the Clash world. They’ve returned with a vengeance, bringing an onslaught of new and treacherous challenges for you to conquer!

  • 25 all-new single-player Goblin Villages!

  • More Resource rewards for beating the new Villages including Dark


    Elixir. Loot 17.4 million Gold, 17.4 million Elixir, and 166,500 Dark
    Elixir from

    all

    25 Goblin Villages!

  • New Achievements for earning Stars and completing the final Goblin level.

General Balancing

Training costs have been reduced for the following units:

  • Wall Breakers

  • Golems

  • Baby Dragons

  • Witches

  • Bowlers

Gem Donation costs have been reduced for the following units:

  • Balloon: 5 > 3 gems

  • Wizard: 5 > 3 gems

  • Dragon: 25 > 15 gems

  • P.E.K.K.A: 25 > 15 gems

  • Hog Rider: 5 > 3 gems

  • Valkyrie: 8 > 6 gems

  • Golem: 30 > 20 gems

  • Witch: 15 > 10 gems

  • Lava Hound: 30 > 20 gems

  • Bowler: 8 > 5 gems

  • Baby Dragon: 10 > 8 gems

  • Electro Dragon: 30 > 20 gems

And increased for the Giant:

  • Giant: 2 > 3 gems

Siege Machines

  • Donating Siege Machines gives 30 XP and counts 30 towards your donation count.

  • Reduced Siege Machine training times: training times are now flat 20 minutes across all levels.

  • Reduced Siege Machine training costs: training cost is now flat 100.000 gold across all levels.

Other changes/fixes:

  • Siege Machine deployment on the UI will now default to what was previously used.

  • Fixed Wall Wrecker getting stuck on walls and obstacles

  • Fixed battle ending too early if only empty undeployed Siege Machine is remaining

Witches

Level 1

  • HP: reduced from 320 to 300

Level 2

  • DPS: reduced from 120 to 110

  • HP: reduced from 360 to 320

Air Defense

Hitpoints have been adjusted:

  • Level 7: 1110 > 1100

  • Level 8: 1170 > 1200

  • Level 9: 1230 > 1300

  • Level 10: 1290 > 1400

Eagle Artillery

Damage per Hit and Shockwave Damage values have been adjusted:

  • Level 1: Hit damage 250 > 300, shockwave damage 15 > 20

  • Level 2: Hit damage 300 > 350, shockwave damage 20 > 25

  • Level 3: Hit damage 350 > 400, shockwave damage 25 > 30

X-Bow

Damage per Second has been adjusted

  • Level 3: 80 -> 70

  • Level 4: 90 -> 80

  • Level 5: 110 -> 100

Air Bombs (red ones):

  • New level added to TH12

  • Reduced activation radius from 5 tiles to 4 tiles

Bombs:

  • New level added to TH11

  • Shortened the detonation delay from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds to make them reliably hit a larger variety of different troops triggering them.

Inferno Tower

  • Additional Inferno Tower added to TH12

Resource Collectors

  • Gold Mine: new level added for TH10

  • Elixir Collector: new level added to TH10

  • Dark Elixir Collector: new level added to TH10

Walls

  • Up to 200 Wall Pieces can now be upgraded to level 13 (previously only 100 could be upgraded)

Clan Games

New Tasks added to Clan Games:

  • Building Breakdown: Destroy 50/150/250x Buildings in Multiplayer Battles

  • Building Boom Boom: Destroy 30/90/150x Buildings in Versus Battles

  • Wall Whacker: Destroy 25/75/125x Wall segments in Multiplayer Battles

  • Wall Wipe Out: Destroy 50/150/250x Wall segments in Versus Battles

  • Sudden Stars: Collect 3x Stars from Versus Battles. Only Stars earned in the first 60 seconds count

  • Speedy Stars: Collect 3x Stars from Multiplayer Battles. Only Stars earned in the first 60 seconds count.

Clan Games Scoreboard:

  • The popover shown when tapping a clan-mate with an active task in the Clan Games leaderboard now shows the score for the task the clan-mate is working on.

Other Quality of Life Improvements

  • Added Battle Replay at half speed

  • "Previous Army" in the Quick Train menu will now training previously used army (not necessarily the entire army you trained)

  • Have no units selected as default in battles.

  • In-game Shop has been reworked to support more categories (

    League Shop

    &

    Special Offers

    !), and allow better navigation within categories.

  • Builder Base Walls can now be upgraded also with Builder Elixir from Level 6 onwards