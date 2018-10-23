Everything has been building up to Clan War Leagues. Faster upgrades, new Town Hall level, new Troops. Now it’s time for WAR!
The Clan War Leagues are a brand new competitive Clan War system where one week each month Clans will battle to prove they are the best in the world and climb 18 Leagues and reap amazing new exclusive rewards.
Season-based League structure where Clans fight 7 other Clans in their League to advance to the next highest League.
Skill and performance are what determine your success, not war weight.
18 individual Leagues based on you Clan’s performance: we’ve broken down the Clan War Leagues into 18 distinct tiers. Each season, depending on your Clan’s performance, your Clan will move up,
down, or remain within the same League.
15v15 Wars but you can include up to 50 Clan members and rotate players during each day of the week. Each player can only do one attack per War - make every attack count!
Earn League Medals and Resources by competing in Clan War Leagues!
Use League Medals in the new League Shop to purchase exclusive decorations and the new Hammer Magic Items.
Depending on your Clan’s performance in a League, Clan Leaders can grant additional bonus League Medals to Clan members at the end of the
League.
Magic Hammers
Introducing: Hammer of Heroes, Hammer of Building, Hammer of Spells, and Hammer of Troops - instantly start and finish upgrades!
Hammers are a new class of Magic Items that instantly start and finish
an upgrade. This includes resources and upgrade timer, whereas the Book
Magic Items only completed the upgrade timer.
Hammers can only be purchased with League Medals which are earned from Clan War Leagues and can only be purchased from the new League Shop tab.
Clock Tower Potion
Hand-crafted from ground-up magic cogs, the Clock Tower Potion will activate your Builder Base Clock Tower for 30 minutes!
The Tornado Trap releases a vortex, drawing all enemy troops within its range and hindering their progress. Available starting at Town Hall 11
Trigger Radius: 3 Tiles
Damage Type: Splash
DPS: 8
Area of Effect: 3 Tiles
Favorite Target: Any
Targets: Ground & Air
Level 1 (TH11)
3000000 Gold
Duration: 6 Seconds
Re-Arm Cost: 2000 Gold
Level 2 (TH11)
4000000 Gold
Upgrade Time: 2 Days
Duration: 8 Seconds
Re-Arm Cost: 3000 Gold
Level 3 (TH12)
5000000 Gold
Upgrade Time: 3 Days
Duration: 10 Seconds
Re-Arm Cost: 4000 Gold
For many years, the Goblin King’s minions have been silently plotting a return to the Clash world. They’ve returned with a vengeance, bringing an onslaught of new and treacherous challenges for you to conquer!
25 all-new single-player Goblin Villages!
More Resource rewards for beating the new Villages including Dark
Elixir. Loot 17.4 million Gold, 17.4 million Elixir, and 166,500 Dark
Elixir from
all
25 Goblin Villages!
New Achievements for earning Stars and completing the final Goblin level.
Training costs have been reduced for the following units:
Wall Breakers
Golems
Baby Dragons
Witches
Bowlers
Gem Donation costs have been reduced for the following units:
Balloon: 5 > 3 gems
Wizard: 5 > 3 gems
Dragon: 25 > 15 gems
P.E.K.K.A: 25 > 15 gems
Hog Rider: 5 > 3 gems
Valkyrie: 8 > 6 gems
Golem: 30 > 20 gems
Witch: 15 > 10 gems
Lava Hound: 30 > 20 gems
Bowler: 8 > 5 gems
Baby Dragon: 10 > 8 gems
Electro Dragon: 30 > 20 gems
And increased for the Giant:
Giant: 2 > 3 gems
Siege Machines
Donating Siege Machines gives 30 XP and counts 30 towards your donation count.
Reduced Siege Machine training times: training times are now flat 20 minutes across all levels.
Reduced Siege Machine training costs: training cost is now flat 100.000 gold across all levels.
Other changes/fixes:
Siege Machine deployment on the UI will now default to what was previously used.
Fixed Wall Wrecker getting stuck on walls and obstacles
Fixed battle ending too early if only empty undeployed Siege Machine is remaining
Witches
Level 1
HP: reduced from 320 to 300
Level 2
DPS: reduced from 120 to 110
HP: reduced from 360 to 320
Air Defense
Hitpoints have been adjusted:
Level 7: 1110 > 1100
Level 8: 1170 > 1200
Level 9: 1230 > 1300
Level 10: 1290 > 1400
Eagle Artillery
Damage per Hit and Shockwave Damage values have been adjusted:
Level 1: Hit damage 250 > 300, shockwave damage 15 > 20
Level 2: Hit damage 300 > 350, shockwave damage 20 > 25
Level 3: Hit damage 350 > 400, shockwave damage 25 > 30
X-Bow
Damage per Second has been adjusted
Level 3: 80 -> 70
Level 4: 90 -> 80
Level 5: 110 -> 100
Air Bombs (red ones):
New level added to TH12
Reduced activation radius from 5 tiles to 4 tiles
Bombs:
New level added to TH11
Shortened the detonation delay from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds to make them reliably hit a larger variety of different troops triggering them.
Inferno Tower
Additional Inferno Tower added to TH12
Resource Collectors
Gold Mine: new level added for TH10
Elixir Collector: new level added to TH10
Dark Elixir Collector: new level added to TH10
Walls
Up to 200 Wall Pieces can now be upgraded to level 13 (previously only 100 could be upgraded)
New Tasks added to Clan Games:
Building Breakdown: Destroy 50/150/250x Buildings in Multiplayer Battles
Building Boom Boom: Destroy 30/90/150x Buildings in Versus Battles
Wall Whacker: Destroy 25/75/125x Wall segments in Multiplayer Battles
Wall Wipe Out: Destroy 50/150/250x Wall segments in Versus Battles
Sudden Stars: Collect 3x Stars from Versus Battles. Only Stars earned in the first 60 seconds count
Speedy Stars: Collect 3x Stars from Multiplayer Battles. Only Stars earned in the first 60 seconds count.
Clan Games Scoreboard:
The popover shown when tapping a clan-mate with an active task in the Clan Games leaderboard now shows the score for the task the clan-mate is working on.
Added Battle Replay at half speed
"Previous Army" in the Quick Train menu will now training previously used army (not necessarily the entire army you trained)
Have no units selected as default in battles.
In-game Shop has been reworked to support more categories (
League Shop
&
Special Offers
!), and allow better navigation within categories.
Builder Base Walls can now be upgraded also with Builder Elixir from Level 6 onwards