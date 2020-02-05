Hey Chief!



We're excited to let you know that we have just launched our official Clash of Clans Esports Twitter profile at https://twitter.com/Cocesports



Now you'll be able to follow the best Clash of Clans action from around the World and never miss a single epic battle! From the greatest players to the top leagues, you can find every extraordinary event all on this brand new Twitter profile! And maybe you'll even find your next favorite attack strategy or Base layout from one of the pros? :)





Come and say hi, and be sure to follow us!

