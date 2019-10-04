Celebrate One Special Day with Supercell games and help support a great cause!



Today we’re teaming up with U.K. charity SpecialEffect to raise money for gamers with disabilities.





100% of our revenue generated from U.K. players today (Friday 4th October) is going to the SpecialEffect charity!



Any in-game purchase by a U.K player will be going towards this incredible cause.







Not from the U.K.? You can still help!



Learn more about SpecialEffect and their inspiring work here: http://onespecialday.org.uk/



SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.

By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, SpecialEffect are finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.

But they're not just doing it for fun. By leveling the playing field, SpecialEffect bring families and friends together and have a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.







Want to see their work in action? Check out this video of Aaron, a gamer with physical disabilities, enjoying gaming again!



https://youtu.be/i1sE0FzAEO8