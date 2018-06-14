Hey Chief!



We've pushed an optional update to all app stores, and this non-mandatory patch includes the following fixes:

Fixes for lost network connectivity on LG devices

Fixes for random crashes on game launch, and War-related crashes

Fix for resuming Hero boosts not working

Troop donation requests now get hidden from you if you cannot act on them

This update is now available on all app stores, we recommend that you update to the latest versions as soon as possible:

iOS and Google Play version 10.322.10

Cafe Bazaar version 10.322.11



