Hey Chiefs! We have a new optional update rolling out to the app stores, which includes the following fixes:



Fixed activation of layout with stashed decorations when 1x1 or 2x2 area of the top corner is blocked by obstacles. You may remember that bug from this post from last week;



Fixed various bugs related to copying layout to Active Layout;



When copying layout to Active Layout, if decorations are blocked by obstacles - those decorations will automatically be stashed (instead of failing to copy layout to active);



Text fixes in Hero Ability screen (text regarding Hero Ability upgrade);



Fixed Roaster and Lava Launcher idle animations;



Fixed Grand Warden's celebration animation clipping after changing mode.



Optional update version 13.0.20 released on iOS App Store, version 13.0.21 released on Google Play. As usual, we recommend updating to these latest versions :)



Thank you for reading! Clash On!

