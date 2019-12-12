Please note that we are still aware of an issue related to the active layout switching, in which case the layout will fail to turn active. It occurs in the following circumstances:

If you have a stashed Dragon Statue, and there is an obstacle in the 2x2 area in the top corner of your Village, you cannot activate the layout;



If you have any stashed decoration, and there is an obstacle in the 1x1 area in the top corner of your Village, you will not be able to activate the layout either.



We are working on the fix at the moment, but in the meantime a workaround is to remove those obstacles from the 1x1 or 2x2 area in top corner of your map. Thank you for reading, and for bearing with us while we squash some mean bugs!



Clash on!

The Clash of Clans Team

