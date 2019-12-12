Hey Chief!
We have an optional update available now in the app stores, that includes the following:
Fixed a couple bugs when switching between layouts (could manifest as crashes or in unexpected failure to set layouts as active);
Fixed bugs with copying shared layouts where layout wouldn't save correctly;
When selecting Clan members for War it now shows their role;
Android specific: fixed some cases where the position of a camera notch could be incorrectly detected and game UI became offset or obscured + other stability improvements.
New version 13.0.9 available now on the iOS App Store, and version 13.0.13 on Google Play. We recommend that you install this latest patch for the best Clashin' experience! :)
Please note that we are still aware of an issue related to the active layout switching, in which case the layout will fail to turn active. It occurs in the following circumstances:
If you have a
stashed
Dragon Statue, and there is an obstacle in the 2x2 area in the top corner of your Village, you cannot activate the layout;
If you have any
stashed
decoration, and there is an obstacle in the 1x1 area in the top corner of your Village, you will not be able to activate the layout either.
We are working on the fix at the moment, but in the meantime a workaround is to remove those obstacles from the 1x1 or 2x2 area in top corner of your map. Thank you for reading, and for bearing with us while we squash some mean bugs!
Clash on!
The Clash of Clans Team