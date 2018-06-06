Who says you have to choose between quality and quantity? With the Town Hall 12 update looming just over the horizon, we want to emphasize just how much content is coming in this mega update!



We’ve revealed the new Town Hall level, new building levels, balance changes, and the all new Siege Machines. And yet there’s still more to come!

For today’s update preview, we’ll be sharing a number of “Quality of Life” (QoL) changes that are going to be implemented into Clash of Clans when Town Hall 12 is released. Many of these QoL improvements are from direct input from you, the Clash of Clans Community. We’ve been hearing your input, reading your posts, and want you to know we value your feedback!

As with all game content, this information is subject to change and the patch notes we will share on release day will show the final details!