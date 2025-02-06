Something strange in the Trader Shop is summoning snakes in your Village! Use the Lunar New Year’s Red lanterns to turn these serpents into airborne army allies!
Dive into the Lunar New Year Medal Event from Town Hall 6 and up, and collect Red Lanterns from battles to progress the Event reward track! Red Lanterns can be converted to Snake Medals which can be used in the Trader Shop to unlock the new Barbarian King Epic Equipment: Snake Bracelet, Decorations, and more!
Event starts:
February 7th 8 AM UTC
Event ends:
February 28th 8 AM UTC
After the event ends on February 28th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until March 2nd, 8 AM UTC.
New & Returning Temporary Troops!
Snake Barrel
Available from Town Hall 6 and above.
Soars towards Defenses and drops a barrel of snakes for up close damage!
Firecracker
Available from Town Hall 6 and above.
Targets the closest ground or air unit and unleashes an explosive surprise!
Event Resources
Red Lanterns
Collect Red Lanterns by attacking and destroying opponents' Villages in Multiplayer attacks. Gather Red Lanterns to unlock temporary Troops, Ores, Decorations, and more!
Snake Medals
Convert Red Lanterns to Snake Medals and use them in the Trader Shop to get rewards!
Event Shop Exclusive Items!
New Barbarian King Epic Equipment: Snake Bracelet
Equip this mysterious bracelet and it will summon snakes that fight by the Barbarian King’s side when he takes damage.
Super Decoration: Lucky Cookie
Use your hard-earned Snake Medals in the Trader Shop and pick up this delectable Super Decoration!
The Lunar New Year is here! Get in on the snake-tacular festivities while you can!
