Something strange in the Trader Shop is summoning snakes in your Village! Use the Lunar New Year’s Red lanterns to turn these serpents into airborne army allies!



Dive into the Lunar New Year Medal Event from Town Hall 6 and up, and collect Red Lanterns from battles to progress the Event reward track! Red Lanterns can be converted to Snake Medals which can be used in the Trader Shop to unlock the new Barbarian King Epic Equipment: Snake Bracelet, Decorations, and more!