It’s time to break some Walls and unlock the NEW Hero Equipment Rocket Spear in the new Medal Event: Super Wall Breaker Spotlight !



The Super Wall Breaker Spotlight event will be available for players that are Town Hall 8 and up, and as before, you will be collecting Ice Cubes by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. These Ice Cubes can be converted into Super Medals and will unlock special rewards such as the new Royal Champion Hero Equipment: The Rocket Spear!

