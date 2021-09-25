Additionally, we’ve got a couple Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out below!





Gain XP for Donating Troops in Wars & War Leagues

You will now gain XP when you donate Troops during Wars and War Leagues, but not during Friendly Wars. The amount of XP earned is based on the donated Troops at the start of the Battle Day. Farming XP by removing donations and repeatedly requesting troops will not be possible. All XP from Troop donations are earned when Preparation Day ends. The amount of XP gained is the same as for other donations.







Hero Skin Randomizer

When enabled, the Hero Skin Randomizer will randomly apply a different Hero Skin each time you load your Home Village, choosing from a list of skins you’ve selected to be on rotation.

The Hero Skin Randomizer can be activated from the Hero Skin UI, found on each pedestal of your available Heroes. Setting the Randomizer to “On”, you will need to select which of your unlocked skins you want in rotation. Any skins not selected will be excluded from the Randomizer’s cycle.

Therefore, if there are certain skins from your collection you wish not to be randomly applied when you load your Home Village, simply leave that skin deselected.

Once you’ve selected the Hero Skins you want in rotation, each time you load your Home Village the Hero Skin Randomizer will apply a different random skin from your selection to your available Heroes. Loading your Home Village occurs after events such as doing an attack or visiting another player’s Village.

It’s just like having your favorite music playlist on shuffle!







"Support A Creator" Improvements

If you want to support your favorite Clash of Clans Content Creator, we’ve made that feature even more accessible. In the Clash Shop, simply hit the Supercell Creator Club logo “C” to enter the Creator Code of the Content Creator you wish to support. Additionally, if you’re already supporting a Content Creator, the logo will have a green tick above it indicating your support is currently active.







API Changes

For those of a more technical disposition, we’ve added a couple changes to our public API:



Clan war opt-in/opt-out status is now present as the warPreference (in/out) property in the /players/{playerTag} response in the Clash of Clans API. The property is only present if a player is in a Clan.



The maximum number of attacks available per war participant is now present as the attacksPerMember property in the /clans/{clanTag}/currentwar and /clans/{clanTag}/warlog responses in the Clash of Clans API. As this is something new that we started tracking for Clans' war histories, friendly wars that took place before the introduction of this feature will lack this property.

