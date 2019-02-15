The purpose of this Agreement is to secure a fun, fair and enjoyable Tournament experience for all players, spectators, organizers, media representatives and other people involved in the Tournament. For this purpose you agree: (i) That the personal information provided by you to participate to the Tournament are true and correct; (ii) To comply with all applicable legislation, this Agreement, the Rules, the Competition Procedures and Rules, any Game-specific rules and with other instructions and guidelines issued in any form and amended, as the case may be, by Supercell from time to time; (iii) To act and otherwise behave in accordance with good practice and in a sportsmanlike, fair, friendly and polite manner in relation to the Tournament; (iv) To refrain from the use of abusive, threatening, obscene, defamatory, libelous, or racially, sexually, religiously, or otherwise objectionable or offensive language; (v) Not to use cheats, exploits, automation software, bots, hacks, mods or any unauthorized third-party software designed to disguise your location or region of play or modify or interfere with the Game or any other Supercell game experience or without Supercell’s express written consent, modify or cause to be modified any files that are a part of the Game; (vi) Not to disrupt, overburden, or aid or assist in the disruption or overburdening of any computer or server used to offer or support the Tournament or any Game environment; (vii) Not to gamble or bet on or assist others in gambling or betting on the Tournament, its matches or any other events or outcomes of the Tournament; and (viii) Not to otherwise engage in any other illegal activities in connection with the Tournament or act that Supercell deems to be in conflict with the spirit or intent of the Tournament and these Rules.

Supercell may change this Agreement, the Rules, the Competition Procedures and Rules, the prizes, any Game-specific rules and other instructions and guidelines, at any time for any reason without incurring liability to you or any other player. Such changes may be notified during the Tournament or otherwise as reasonably possible.

For clarity and unless otherwise stated in the Rules or the Competition Procedures and Rules, you are responsible for procuring the devices, software and data communication connections that are required for playing the Game and participating in the Tournament. Furthermore, you are solely responsible for your own travel, accommodation, travel visas or other travel requirements or documentations, and other costs and expenses that you (or your family members, guardians, representatives or friends) may incur or may be necessary in connection with your participation in the Tournament, unless expressly provided otherwise.