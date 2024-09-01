Welcome to the realm of fantasy, adventure, and mystery!

What you can expect from this Season is:

Tabletop RPG-inspired Skins: Barbarian Orc, Archer Satyr, Grand Dwarf, and Paladin Champion!

Season Challenges are on and will last until September 30th!

Challenge Level #1: “Just Roll With it!” is already available until September 9th, while Challenge #2 will become available on September 10th!

We are also excited to reveal a brand-new event for you to try involving lots of Treasure on September 11th, and more information will be shared in the upcoming episode of Clash On!

But that is not all for Events this month! We will also run a Mini Spotlight on September 14-19th, which will be available to players Town Hall 10 and higher.

There will also be, of course, Clan Games on September 22-28th, as you have already come to expect from us.