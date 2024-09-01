Welcome to the realm of fantasy, adventure, and mystery!
What you can expect from this Season is:
Tabletop RPG-inspired Skins: Barbarian Orc, Archer Satyr, Grand Dwarf, and Paladin Champion!
Season Challenges are on and will last until September 30th!
Challenge Level #1: “Just Roll With it!” is already available until September 9th, while Challenge #2 will become available on September 10th!
We are also excited to reveal a brand-new event for you to try involving lots of Treasure on September 11th, and more information will be shared in the upcoming episode of Clash On!
But that is not all for Events this month! We will also run a Mini Spotlight on September 14-19th, which will be available to players Town Hall 10 and higher.
There will also be, of course, Clan Games on September 22-28th, as you have already come to expect from us.
And that is not everything… oh not at all. We have many features coming out with a major update on September 9, so get ready for an epic Clash On episode!
We will be making some changes to the Clash of Clans Gold Pass. Starting September 1st, the Gold Pass will feature a new cosmetic item on its premium track, replacing the usual Hero Skin from the season's Skin set. The main reason for this change is to introduce a cosmetic item that is accessible and usable by all players, regardless of your Town Hall level.
We understand that this change may not be satisfactory for everyone, and we are committed to listening to your feedback on these changes, as well as your thoughts on the new cosmetic items. We are also exploring new ways for you to obtain Skins in the game!
If you're curious about the new decoration that will replace the seasonable Hero Skin in September’s Gold Pass, we've shared a sneak peek of this new cosmetic item below for you to see!