Clash-A-Rama: The Awesome Quest

Unwrap a world of cards and chaos. Booster packs and turn-based attacks let you celebrate Clashiversary like never before! Enjoy a full sleeve of seasonal events, explore a new magical realm, and ready your deck for a season that’ll leave you stunned for at least several turns. The Awesome Quest is here! Are you awesome enough?

August 1-31: Clash of Cards Event - A brand-new event type for everyone TH3+. Unlock troop cards from battles and events, trade duplicate cards with Clanmates in Clan Chat, and fill your collection for rewards plus a one-of-a-kind Clash of Cards decoration. Missing a card? Spend duplicates at the Trader Shop for Booster Packs. You will be able to collect your rewards untl Sept 2 08:00 AM UTC! No mana curve, no Standard rotation, just Barbarians and bragging rights. We will also have the return of the Clashiversary Cake obstacle! Make sure to save at least one!

August 1-31: Gold Pass - Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim this season's exclusive Hero Skin: Tempest Champion - She’s already a champion, but this battle-worn warrior seeks to ascend Mount Awesome and prove herself against the best in the battle royale arena!

August 1: New Crafted Defenses - The Crafting Station is open! Upgrade modules and choose between three new Crafted Defenses: Cake-A-Pult, Hero Hunter, and Hot Candle! To celebrate this year's Clashiversary we are making this season's Crafted Defenses available starting from TH 11!

August 1-11: Clan War League - Wage war against seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30. For glory and awesome loot!

August 3-5: Mass Spell Event #1: Totem and Birth Boom Spells - Someone left the Spell Factory running overnight. Log in to find 100 Totem Spells and 15 Birthday Boom Spells added to your Army, then go make some extremely questionable decisions.

August 3-31: The Awesome Quest Scenery - Villagers across the realm ascend Mount Awesome to watch the land's mightiest champions knock the life points out of each other, turn by turn.

August 5-31: Hero Skin: King Barbarian (Barbarian King) - A mustache-less menace who doesn’t have the patience for turn-based combat. He might be the most barbaric Barbarian we’ve ever seen. And that’s saying something.

August 7-31: Hero Skin: Elven Archer (Archer Queen) - A noble, fleet-footed creature of the forest's edge. Walls stay on high alert whenever she's on the battlefield, and so should you.

August 6-31: Chief's Chronicles - Clash of Clans' first-ever year-in-review. Walk the halls of your own Chief history, and claim a statue that reflects and honours the Chief you’ve become.

August 9-10: Mass Elephant Riders and Super Valkyries - A herd of 50 Elephant Riders and 20 Super Valkyries stomps into your regular army for 24 hours. As well-balanced as a three-legged chair, and about as comfortable to ride on.

August 9-31: Hero Skin: Drakan Duke (Dragon Duke) - Forger of the Inferno Sword, infernal beast of the arid wastelands. He’s a real temperature riser, and a real pain in the backside for your enemies.

August 11-31: Hero Skin: Lich Prince (Minion Prince) - An immortal master of magic with a comedically oversized Menace Mace. Don't laugh, or it will spell your doom!

August 12-31: Awesome Medal Event - Awesome Wizard needs your help. Collect Card Tokens in Home Village battles, earn Quest Medals, and spend them in the Trader Shop. The Elephant Rider temporary troop makes its grand arrival by stomping its way into this event! You'll also be able to collect Card Packs during this event!

August 13-31: Hero Skin: Grand Mage (Grand Warden) - A mage from the shore whose awesomeness drops the jaws of all troops within a 70-tile radius.

August 15-17: Resource Fest & Work for Hire #1 - Enjoy a 4x boost to resource collector production and capacity, plus a helping hand from Goblin Builder.

August 15: Clash-A-Rama Cosmetics Return - The classic Clash-A-Rama cosmetics are back in the Shop. Rewind classic moments and get nourished on pure nostalgia!

August 17-18: Mass Spell Event #2 - Your Army now comes with 30 Heal Spells and 30 Haste Spells. Fast enough to make mistakes, healthy enough to survive them.

August 22-28: Clan Games - Complete challenges, earn points, claim the rewards track with your Clan. Strongman is back.

August 26-31: Revenge Deck Boost - The new Revenge Deck Epic Equipment gets boosted to the max level your Hero Hall allows. Sometimes, holding a grudge has its perks.

August 29-31: Resource Fest & Work for Hire #2 - One more round of 4x collector boosts and Goblin Builder help before the season wraps.

Fourteen years of battles, Chief. Time to shuffle the deck and flip this Clashiversary celebration on its head. Chaos is what we do best.

Clash On!

