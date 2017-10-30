It’s written. From 28th October, for few days only, a Giant Skeleton will appear for all Chiefs to use. Hard to kill, but if it goes down, don’t be nearby. BOOM!
The prophecy also predicts that you’ll be meeting the temporary Pumpkin Barbarian. This scary rampager gains extra hit points for his insane helmet. Well worth getting on your side.
It is foretold that must look down! The Baby Dragon Skull obstacle costs 25000 elixir to clear, but earns you a handy 75000 back.
Giant Skeleton and Pumpkin Barbarian will be available until November 3, make sure to complete the multiplayer challenge until then to earn some extra gems!
What will be your army composition of choice?