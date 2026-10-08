Somebody lost a pendant. Now there are portals tearing holes in the Home Village, Sour Elixir sloshing everywhere, and one extremely stressed Builder Imp stuck on the wrong side of the cosmos.

Welcome to the Portal Panic Medal Event! Collect Sour Elixir in battle, fill Builder Imp's fountain, and spend your Rift Medals before the portals close for good.

I Want In On This Mess!

The Portal Panic Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.

When?

Event starts: October 8 at 08:00 UTC

Event ends: October 25 at 08:00 UTC

After the event ends, you can still access the Trader's Event tab and the Event Building for two more days, until October 27 at 08:00 UTC. Don't portal out before you've spent everything!

Event Resources

Sour Elixir: collected in Home Village battles and poured straight into the Sour Elixir Fountain. The more you mop up, the faster the Event Track moves.

Rift Medals: earned by progressing through the Event Track. Spend them in the Trader Shop on powerful rewards, including the new Portal Pendant Epic Equipment.

New Minion Prince Epic Equipment: Portal Pendant

The pendant that mashed up the worlds in the first place. Minion Prince tears open a cosmic rift that recalls him and nearby friendly troops and Heroes back to your army bar, ready to redeploy anywhere on the battlefield.

Recalls friendly troops and Heroes within the portal's radius, up to its Recall Capacity

Redeployed units come back partially healed and with a temporary speed boost

Minion Prince is instantly healed whenever the portal activates

If Minion Prince would take fatal damage, the portal activates automatically and saves him

Upgrades increase the portal's radius, Recall Capacity, healing, and speed boost duration

Does not affect Siege Machines

Event Boost: From October 20 at 08:00 UTC to October 25 at 08:00 UTC, Portal Pendant is boosted to its maximum level for five days so you can take it for a spin at full power before the event wraps. The boost is available at Town Hall 9 and above.

Clash-O-Ween Temporary Troops Return!

The spooky season regulars are climbing out of the rift and onto the Event Track, led by one brand new face.

Totem Thrower: the all-new one, and he doesn't do subtle. High damage per second at 6 tiles range against any ground target. His first attack, and every fourth attack after that, hurls a cursed totem instead of a rock, stunning nearby defenses and dropping a stationary Tiny Totem that soaks damage until it crumbles away on its own.

Lavaloon: Balloon and Lava Hound in one bad mood. Prioritizes Air Defenses, scatters bombs on the way to its target, and spawns Lavaloon Pups on impact. When it goes down, it explodes for heavy area damage and leaves even more Pups behind.

Witch Golem: rock-hard determination, dark magic, zero patience for defenses. Targets defenses on the ground, summons a steady stream of Skeletons while it walks, and bursts into Big Boys when destroyed.

Royal Ghost: enormous damage, barely any hitpoints, and a chip on his shoulder. Walls don't stop him, he stays untargetable for the first 12 seconds after deployment, and his attacks slow whatever he hits.

Giant Skeleton: big bones, bigger bomb. Targets defenses, soaks a lot of punishment, and detonates for massive area damage when he finally falls over.

Unlock all these spooktacular temp troops via the Event Track.

Event Building: Sour Elixir Fountain

Builder Imp's fountain is the drain for all that leaking Sour Elixir. Fill it up and he gets a ride home. Probably.

Collects the Sour Elixir you bring back from battle

Lets you access the Event Track

Helps you unlock rewards faster

Trader Shop

Earn Rift Medals through the Event Track, then spend them on a shop stacked high enough to justify the mess. You can even unlock the Portal Pendant - the brand new Epic Equipment for the Minion Prince!

Epic Equipment for Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Minion Prince

Cursed decorations like the Coin Collector and the Portal Staff

Magic items: Books, Runes, Shovel of Obstacles, and Wall Rings

Potions: Builder, Power, Research, Pet, Resource, and Clocktower

Ore: Starry, Glowy, and Shiny

Bulk Elixir, Gold, and Dark Elixir



And much more from whatever dimension that came from!

Event Pass

Unlock the Event Pass for extra rewards and a faster grind through the Event Track.

Fill the fountain, claim the pendant, and send Builder Imp back to his corner of the cosmos before he gets comfortable. The shop closes October 27, so spend those Rift Medals while the portals are still open.

Clash On!