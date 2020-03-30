The Spring 2020 Update for Clash of Clans is here! With this update we are introducing a ton of new features, new levels, and Quality of Life improvements to make Clash of Clans better than ever. Below you will find the patch notes for this super cool update!
There is a new structure in the Village that sits next to the Trader. When you click on this barrel-shaped building you can see which Super Troops are available. Super Troops is an all-new feature that allows you to temporarily power-up existing Troops into Super versions of themselves. Each Super Troop will have a special ability that sets them apart from their normal version, adding a whole new dimension to your Home Village.
Your village must be at least Town Hall 11.
Troops must meet the level requirement in order to be powered up into their Super version.
Once your Troop has been Super’d, that Super Troop is available for one week.
While active, your Super Troop replaces the normal version in the Barracks. You can only train the Super version if that power-up is currently active.
You can donate Super Troops as reinforcements to Clanmates.
Once the Super buff has expired, the unused Super Troops will remain in your Barracks until they are used or donated.
After the 7 days have passed, you will not be able to use the same Super Troop again for another 7 days. However, you may still turn your other available Troops into their Super versions.
Only one Super buff is available at a time.
Every Super Troop has an available trial mode that allows you to perform a special practice attack using that specific Super Troop so you can test drive it before you commit to the Super buff.
With the release of the Spring Update, 4 different Super Troops will be available; however, we will be adding more in future updates!
Super Barbarian
A stronger, faster version of the Barbarian who starts off Raged for 8 seconds after being deployed
Special Ability: Speed and damage are increased for the first 8 seconds
Favorite Target: Any
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 5
Movement Speed: 20
Super Cost: 50,000 Dark Elixir
|Level
|Town Hall Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|8
|11
|180
|1000
|1500 Elixir
|25s
|9
|12
|200
|1100
|1750 Elixir
|25s
Sneaky Goblin
This Goblin has clearly been working out. A beefier version of the Goblin, he starts invisible to defenses for 5 seconds after being deployed.
Special Ability: Invisible to defenses for the first 5 seconds
Favorite Target: Resources (Damage X2)
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 3
Movement Speed: 32
Super Cost: 50,000 Dark Elixir
|Level
|Town Hall Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|7
|11
|160
|270
|600 Elixir
|21s
|8
|12
|190
|320
|750 Elixir
|21s
Super Wall Breaker
Looking for a big bada boom? The Super Wall Breaker rides into battle atop a Giant Bomb and is guaranteed to explode when he either reaches his target or is destroyed along the way. His explosion will break any Wall regardless of level.
Special Ability: Bigger bomb that never fails to go off
Favorite Target: Walls (Damage X40)
Damage Type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 8
Movement Speed: 28
Super Cost: 55,000 Dark Elixir
|Level
|Town Hall Level
|DPS
|Damage When Destroyed
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Cost
|7
|11
|78
|213
|350
|7200 Elixir
|1m
|8
|12
|100
|250
|400
|8000 Elixir
|1m
|9
|13
|120
|288
|450
|8800 Elixir
|1m
Super Giant
A scrappy brawler whose sole focus in life is to crush masonry in his massive hands. Super Giants deal extra damage to Walls and can carve through them like a Giant Cannon goes through Sneaky Archers.
Special Ability: Deals increased damage to Walls
Favorite Target: Defenses
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 10
Movement Speed: 12
Super Cost: 60,000 Dark Elixir
|Level
|Town Hall Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|9
|12
|130
|4200
|9000 Elixir
|1m
We have added new levels to upgrade for your Village’s Defenses, Troops, Buildings, and Spells.
Town Hall 9:
3rd Dark Elixir Drill can be constructed
Freeze Spell can be upgraded to level 2
Town Hall 11:
Gold Mine level 14
Elixir Pump level 14
Dark Elixir Pump level 8
Town Hall 12:
Barbarian level 9
Goblin level 8
Town Hall 13:
Archer Tower level 18
Mortar level 13
Bomb Tower Level 8
Minion level 9
Valkyrie level 8
Poison level 7
Additional X50 level 14 Wall pieces
Town Hall 12 practice level for Yetis
Town Hall 13 practice level for Siege Barracks and Royal Champion
Clan Castle reinforcements are now sorted by the following criteria in order:
Lowest housing space first
If housing space is equal, additional behind the scenes data will sort
Lowest level first
New Hero Skin selection screen that is much easier to select which skin you want to apply to your Hero.
All Heroes will display in their selected skin under the Player Profile tab.
When acquiring a new skin, the UI to select the skin will automatically open.
Some selected skins will be able to be purchased outside of the Gold Pass.
Research Potions now boost the Laboratory speed by 24x instead of 10x.
The price for Research Potions has been increased from 70 Gems to 120 Gems in the Trader’s Daily Deals.
We’ve added an easier way for Content Creators to create a link to share with their viewers in order to use their Creator Code.
Introducing Friendly Challenge-specific Clan Castle Troops. Like Legend League, once they are set they will remain unchanged until you replace them.
Allow the use of Home Village layouts in Friendly Wars even if the layout is blocked by obstacles.
New option in the Settings menu to disable screen shake.
To help combat spying during the Clan War League seasons, players not on the roster or without a role in the Clan may not see the War League screen.
Modified Grand Warden’s AI to be less likely to follow Yetimites.
Eagle Artillery will be less likely to target Yetimites.
Modified Grand Warden’s AI to be less likely to follow Heroes.
Healer AI has been modified to be less likely to heal Golemites.
Defensive Ice Golem’s Freeze duration is reduced by 0.5 seconds.
Yetimite splash damage radius has been slightly reduced to avoid hitting adjacent buildings when attacking a 2x2 structure.
Yetimites no longer trigger deploying Clan Castle troops.
Yetimite damage against resource storages (including Town Hall) has been reduced by 50%.
Number of Wall Rings required to upgrade Walls has been reduced for certain levels:
Level 11: 2 -> 1
Level 12: 4 -> 3
Builder Base battles will now feature a tiebreaker. If both players achieve the same destruction and Stars, then the player with the most remaining time left will be the winner.
Training time from Builder Base Troops has been removed and can be used in an attack immediately.
Regeneration time for the Builder Machine has been removed.
Troops may still be trained even if the Barracks are being upgraded.
Clock Tower has been changed to the following:
Multiplier increased from 8x to 10x
Boost duration has been increased from 3-11 minutes to 14-30 minutes.
Cooldown time has been increased from 7 hours to 22 hours but the Gem price to skip the cooldown has been reduced.
Gameplay
Remove double heal from Hero abilities when activated manually and automatically at exactly same moment
Fix issues with Royal Champion not throwing her shield if ability is enabled while frozen
Fix forced retargeting after the following attack after destroying a Wall
Make Grand Warden able to do something sensible while his group is frozen
Make Grand Warden consider retargeting more frequently if he's not following any group
Fix Wall Wrecker getting stuck on Walls
Alert defending Royal Champion like other Heroes when enemies are approaching the altar
Fixed Electro Dragon sometimes targeting the same target twice within a single lightning chain (could happen when forced to retarget while the chain was still active)
Fix Royal Champion attacking non-defense buildings in rare cases
UI and Art
Show visual boost effect for O.T.T.O hut when Clock Tower is active
Do not show CC spells in CC troop area in attack confirm screen if someone donates spells while the screen is open
Show purple Hero level icons properly in attack confirm screen if Hero Potion is active
Show boosts properly when opening attack confirm screen via War or Friendly Challenge scout view
Gray out
Join Clan
button if the player has insufficient Town Hall level to join the Clan
Fix flawed graphics offset for Lava Hound and Healer. Their real position was not based on the middle point of the shadow
Fix visual effect targeting for many flying troops
Miscellaneous
Fix inconsistencies with situations where multiple boosts which affect movement speed, attack speed and damage (Poison, Rage, Haste, Barbarian King ability, Archer Queen ability, Baby Dragon) are active at the same time.
Don't show Hidden Teslas in Builder Base village preview of player profile.
Show gear ups, building attack modes and Sweeper aim angles properly in village preview.
Show correct frame of Eagle Artillery and Air Sweeper instead of showing the last frame which would show that the Eagle is out of ammo.
Show hidden objects such as Tesla's and Traps properly in player profile when viewed by the member from the same clan. Previously they were always removed from player profile view.
Fix visual rounding error for Gold and Elixir when using a rune for some specific amounts of resources (for example 17999999)
Fix a bug where if a player finished their last Clan Games task and went offline until after the Games ended then they could miss out on being eligible to claim the extra reward for maxing their score quota.
Fix Hero healing timer in training overview screen. The timer wasn't calculated properly when boost was active and boost timer was shorter than Hero heal timer. (+ Same fix for troop & spell timers)
Remove artificial limitation of 20 for minimum clan level in Clan Search
Do not spawn Tall Grass from stashed Ancient Barbarian Statue.
Stay safe, and Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team