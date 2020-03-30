With the release of the Spring Update, 4 different Super Troops will be available; however, we will be adding more in future updates!

Super Barbarian

A stronger, faster version of the Barbarian who starts off Raged for 8 seconds after being deployed



Special Ability: Speed and damage are increased for the first 8 seconds



Favorite Target: Any



Damage Type: Single Target



Targets: Ground



Housing Space: 5



Movement Speed: 20



Super Cost: 50,000 Dark Elixir

Level Town Hall Level DPS HP Training Cost Training Time 8 11 180 1000 1500 Elixir 25s 9 12 200 1100 1750 Elixir 25s





Sneaky Goblin



This Goblin has clearly been working out. A beefier version of the Goblin, he starts invisible to defenses for 5 seconds after being deployed.



Special Ability: Invisible to defenses for the first 5 seconds



Favorite Target: Resources (Damage X2)



Damage Type: Single Target



Targets: Ground



Housing Space: 3



Movement Speed: 32



Super Cost: 50,000 Dark Elixir



Level Town Hall Level DPS HP Training Cost Training Time 7 11 160 270 600 Elixir 21s 8 12 190 320 750 Elixir 21s



Super Wall Breaker

Looking for a big bada boom? The Super Wall Breaker rides into battle atop a Giant Bomb and is guaranteed to explode when he either reaches his target or is destroyed along the way. His explosion will break any Wall regardless of level.



Special Ability: Bigger bomb that never fails to go off



Favorite Target: Walls (Damage X40)



Damage Type: Area Splash



Targets: Ground



Housing Space: 8



Movement Speed: 28



Super Cost: 55,000 Dark Elixir



Level Town Hall Level DPS Damage When Destroyed HP Training Cost Training Cost 7 11 78 213 350 7200 Elixir 1m 8 12 100 250 400 8000 Elixir 1m 9 13 120 288 450 8800 Elixir 1m

Super Giant

A scrappy brawler whose sole focus in life is to crush masonry in his massive hands. Super Giants deal extra damage to Walls and can carve through them like a Giant Cannon goes through Sneaky Archers.



Special Ability: Deals increased damage to Walls



Favorite Target: Defenses



Damage Type: Single Target



Targets: Ground



Housing Space: 10



Movement Speed: 12



Super Cost: 60,000 Dark Elixir

