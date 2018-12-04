In the upcoming December update, we are introducing two brand new Magic Items!



Organizing your obstacles is about to become a whole lot easier...





Introducing the Shovel of Obstacles!

We know many of you have a massive collection of cool obstacles from past events. Whether it's the Lunar New Year Fireworks, Anniversary Cakes, Scary Pumpkins, or some of the more hallowed seasonal obstacles from years ago, it can be challenging to get those randomly spawned obstacles exactly where you want them to be.

Using a Shovel of Obstacles will allow you to move a single obstacle to anywhere on the map! Now you can start organizing your Pumpkins into a pumpkin patch, or turn your X-Mas trees into a forest tribute of years past.

If you want to see the Shovel of Obstacles in action, check out this short video on our Instagram.





Hero Potion

Got a pesky Town Hall that requires some extra "oomph" to tackle during your War League? Or perhaps you need some extra horsepower during a few farming runs? The Hero Potion might just be the extra edge you'll need to give your Hero the advantage.

This performance enhancing item will grant your Hero +5 levels for one hour, up to the maximum level of each Hero respective to your TH level.

