Backup Recovery Codes



What do you do if you lose access to the phone number registered to your SCID account? We know changing your mobile device is a part of life, whether being accidentally damaged, left on the bus, or you simply got a new device. When you enable the Account Protection feature, you will have the ability to generate a backup recovery code.



This code is for just in case if you ever lose access to your phone number and cannot retrieve the SMS verification code. You can alternatively use this backup code. We highly recommend you save this code somewhere safe.

Each backup recovery code can only be used once, though you can always generate a new backup recovery code.



NOTE: If you lose access to the number and email address registered to your SCID account and you lose the backup recovery code, you will NOT be able to recover your account.





Additionally, if you have shared your account or account information with another person in the past, Support will not be able to provide assistance for disputes between different individuals attempting to enable Account Protection on a single account.

