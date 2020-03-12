As we get closer to Spring update, we know you’re starting to get super excited to see what we have in store for you, Chief.



If you haven’t checked it out already, earlier we shared some of the upcoming changes we’re making to the Builder Base. Seeing the overwhelmingly positive response from the Clash Community has been exciting! But for all of you in the Home Village, we also have some upcoming changes in the economy.



In the next update, we’ll be reducing the upgrade costs for Walls, Troops, Spells, Traps, and Heroes with some of prices having been discounted as much as 50%! For the new upgrade costs please check out the tables below!



Please note: if the tables below do not scale well on your device, or are a bit more difficult to read, please check them out on our Forums ---> https://supr.cl/spring20reductions



