In our quest to find someone to take the Builder’s place during his absence, there’s been no shortage of applicants who’ve attempted to fill the Builder’s industrious shoes. The Barbarian has been doing his best though clearly muscle alone isn’t the solution.

What we need is...even MORE muscle! For a limited time, we’ll see the Giant take over Builder duties. During the Giant’s week during the Builder World Tour, destroying a Builder’s Hut will surprise enemies with defending Giants.