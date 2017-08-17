Clearly muscle alone couldn’t replace what the Builder has left behind. Perhaps we need a helping hand, and who else might be better than the Witch? Maybe her skeletal assistants can offer enough bony help to keep our villages running.
While the Witch is in charge of the village, you will be able to purchase her Shrink Trap from the Defenses category in the Shop. The Shrink Traps can be placed around your village and provide a nasty surprise for attackers. Shrink Traps have the following stats:
Duration: 20 seconds
Movement speed, attack speed, and unit health are reduced by 50%
Meanwhile, the Builder is continuing his World Tour and has recently been spotted in Seoul, South Korea, and Shanghai, China!
August 15-30, 2017: Shanghai, China
P.E.K.K.A and Tesla Tower
Location: Raffles City, 268 Xizangzhong Road
Opens: Aug 15 at 10am, 24 hours a day
August 11-30: Seoul, South Korea
Barbarian Maze and Builder Hut
Location: Yeouido Hangang Park / 63 Building Observatory (For Viewing)
Opens: 13:00-19:00 (Weekdays) 11:00-19:00 (Weekends)
Think you’ve got what it takes to be the new Builder? Supercell is now accepting resumes to fill the position. Please send us your resumes and portfolios and show us you have what it takes to be the next Builder and why. Read the job description here.