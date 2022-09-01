Clash Fest is a full month-long Clash celebration that will feature unique in-game and out-of-game events, in both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale games!
Let's celebrate the biggest and longest Clash event of the year with a bunch of cool things to do. Get ready to put your skills to test with 7 in-game Challenges -each one of them focused on a different theme- and enjoy the exclusive content pieces on our social media pages, such as documentaries, behind the scenes, intros of the week, creator events, Q&A, and more!
Are you an esports fan? We got you! The Clash Fest will cover all the events related to the World Finals, which will be hosted in Helsinki, Finland, between September 23-25th!
We'll keep you posted as the time progresses but, for now, let's focus on the 7 in-game Challenges. The starting time of these in-game Challenges is 8 a.m. UTC.
Thursday September 1st
#1 Challenge Level live: "Goblin Maze" by CarbonFin
Raffle prize among top 100 performers' leaderboard (fastest triple): Tickets, flights and hotels to World Finals in Helsinki for the winner + 1 friend
*Winner Announcement: PicoHB
Monday September 5th
#2 Challenge Level: "Less is More" by yuta14
Raffle prize among top 100 performers' leaderboard (least housing space of troops deployed): Limited edition Golden P.E.K.K.A signed by Clash of Clans team and an iPad engraved with a custom Clash Fest design
*Winner Announcement: Hellcat
Monday September 12th
#3 Challenge Level: "Infinite Goblin" by iTzu
Raffle prize among top 100 performers' leaderboard (fastest triple): 300 Goblin figurines
*Winner Announcement:
dynamike4
Friday September 16th
#4 Challenge Level: "Two To Tango" by Judo Sloth
Raffle prize among everyone who tripled (no leaderboard): Clash merch boxes to the winner and their clan mates
*Winner Announcement: HARQUEYS
Monday September 19th
#5 Challenge Level: "Championship Qualifier"
Raffle prize among top 100 performers' leaderboard (least housing space of troops deployed): Clash Worlds goodie bag (10 winners)
*Winners Announcement:
Varun, Zaikor, A Mir Cat, HameezBest I PE, ZE CORE, DhavaL, Martin8, Kamill, 2L4S Darkstar, and Einsteintje
Friday September 23rd
#6 Challenge Level: "The Impossible Challenge" by RH BaseBuilding
Raffle prize among top 100 performers' leaderboard (highest stars / fastest time): Clash of Clans 10 year Anniversary goodie bag
*Winner Announcement:
민규
Monday September 26th
#7 Challenge Level: "Clash Fest Challenge" by Galadon
Raffle prize among everyone who tripled (no leaderboard): 2,000 Gems (10 winners)
*Winners Announcement:
gehEierKraulEn, 낑낑이조아, ⚠EL BARTO⚠, AIM祐強, KING ALI, ✓jhnsn✓, vicnix 22345t, Wong2, KING OF COC, and L4N4_T4MP4N
The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals will be taking place from September 23-25, and we’ll see the best Clash esports players in the world face off against each other for a 1 Million Dollar prize pool. The finals will be streamed live for viewers to enjoy!
It's time to Clash for glory and rewards, and a ton of fun! GET YOUR CLASH ON!