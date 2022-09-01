Clash Fest is a full month-long Clash celebration that will feature unique in-game and out-of-game events, in both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale games!

Let's celebrate the biggest and longest Clash event of the year with a bunch of cool things to do. Get ready to put your skills to test with 7 in-game Challenges -each one of them focused on a different theme- and enjoy the exclusive content pieces on our social media pages, such as documentaries, behind the scenes, intros of the week, creator events, Q&A, and more!



Are you an esports fan? We got you! The Clash Fest will cover all the events related to the World Finals, which will be hosted in Helsinki, Finland, between September 23-25th!



We'll keep you posted as the time progresses but, for now, let's focus on the 7 in-game Challenges. The starting time of these in-game Challenges is 8 a.m. UTC.

