Unfurl ancient scrolls, meet legendary snakes, and celebrate the Lunar new year in style!

What awaits this Season:

Lunar Snake Hero Skins: Snake King, Snake Queen, Snake Warden, Snake Champion, and even the Snake Prince are here to lend you their mystical powers! That’s right, all 5 Heroes!

Legendary Scenery - Year of the Snake! Mysterious temples, blazing fireworks, and ancient snakes! What more could you want this Lunar New Year?

Season Challenges have arrived and will last until February 28th!

Challenge Level #1: Take on the “Sky-high Showdown” from February 5th to February 15th!

Challenge Level #2 will be available on Feb 12th until February 19th

Medal Event - Snake Festival: Unlock Hero Equipment, a snake-tacular Decoration, and use a new festive temporary Troop in an upcoming Medal Event!