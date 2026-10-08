We’ve revamped the Clash of Clans User Interface
Hey Chief,
The Clash of Clans User Interface is getting a full rework.
The User Interface refers to every button, bar, and icon sitting around the edge of your village. The Battle button, your resources, your shield, the Shop. Everything on screen that isn't the village itself, is a part of it.
The interface is the part of the game you touch more than anything else, and it's been quietly getting more crowded for years. So, we’ve rebuilt it from the ground up. Giving new players a game that explains itself better, and giving everyone else more tools and less friction between you and the things you were trying to do.
This blog is the full breakdown: why we did it, what each change actually does, and a complete map of where every button ended up. It's a long one, so grab yourself a Magic Snack, and let’s dive in!
Why We Did This
The old interface was built for a much smaller game.
Hero Equipment, Pets, Magic Items, events, the Clan Capital, you name it. Every system we've added since then got bolted onto a visual layout that was never designed to hold it. The result was clutter, every-day functions buried inside buildings, and a screen full of things that told new players almost nothing about what to actually do in the game.
We consider this rework a foundation for continued improvement, not the finished product, and as such, there are a few things worth being clear about:
The goal was to have the right buttons in the right place: It was not to have less buttons just for the sake of it. So while some things moved into other things. Almost nothing was actually removed
We wanted to give the two halves of the core loop equal weight: So Build and Battle are now mirrored: Battle is bottom-left, Build is bottom-right
New and returning players need to find things much easier: If you've ever tried explaining where Hero Equipment upgrades live to someone who just installed, you already know why this needed doing
We wanted to build a better foundation for the future: We wanted to both build something better for the current state of the game, but also to create a foundation upon which we can add exciting new features in the future
Battle Button
What’s this?: Your one stop shop for all things BATTLE
What changed: Battle Log, Army editing, and the battle menu now live inside the Battle button.
Why: These are things you do before a battle, so they now live where battles start. Battle Log was also already inside the Battle menu, just duplicated on the old interface.
Army editing
Edit Army has moved inside the Battle button as well. With training times gone and the army review screen appearing before every battle, the daily trip to the Army Training menu is a relic of the past.
Revenge, Battle Log, and Live Replay
This is the change most likely to trip you up, so read this bit.
Battle Log is no longer on your main screen, but you will never have to go looking for it, because the Battle button now tells you when something's waiting:
Revenge available: the Battle button shows a flaming sword icon
Live replay in progress: the Battle button shows an eye icon
Both states also appear on the Battle Log button inside the Battle menu, so the signal follows you all the way in.
Build Button
What changed: The Build button is now the single home for everything you upgrade and edit on your base. It has been arranged into these four tabs:
Building and Heroes: every building and Hero upgrade, plus new buildings
Army Upgrades: everything that used to mean tapping on the Laboratory
Hero Equipment: everything that used to mean tapping on the Blacksmith
Hero Pets: everything that used to mean tapping on the Pet House
Why: Upgrades were scattered across four buildings and a Shop tab. Now they're in one list, sorted, filterable, and one tap from the village.
A few things worth knowing:
The Edit Layout button is now conditional, and appears on the bottom right of your screen whenever you open the Build button menu
New buildings moved here from the Shop: If you're looking for a new building, it's in the Building and Heroes tab, not the Shop
Tapping an upgrade card pans the camera to that building and opens the upgrade confirmation directly
Tapping a locked item pans to whatever building is gating it and tells you what you need to unlock it
By default, upgrades in progress sort to the top, shortest timer first.
The village stays live behind the menu. Tap a building, tap anywhere, or hit close and the menu gets out of the way
It’s now much easier to see all the new buildings you have access to after upgrading to a new Town Hall
Helpers
Builder Apprentice and Lab Assistant are accessible from their relevant tabs, with a timer on the button when they're already working.
Filters and Sorting
Straightforwardly better, no caveats:
Filter by what you care about - different options per tab, so Hero Equipment filters by Hero, buildings filter by type
Sort by cost ascending or descending
Filters persist while you're playing and reset on a fresh session
Filters clear themselves once you've finished everything you filtered for, so you're not left staring at an empty list wondering where your upgrades went
Resources, Ore, and Shield
Shield has moved next to your resources. It protects your resources, so it now sits with them
Ore is visible where it matters. The Hero Equipment tab shows Ore and Gems instead of a wallet full of currencies you can't spend there
Each tab shows only the currencies that tab can spend. No wasted space
Profile, Social and Settings
What changed: Settings and Inbox have moved inside the Profile button in the top left.
What’s the same: Your Chat button remains where it was, and functions the same as it did before, with Global Chat and Clan Chat nestled inside.
One note: Supercell ID and account switching are now one tap deeper than they used to be. If you switch accounts regularly, you'll feel that. The good news is that easier profile switching is something we're actively working on for future improvements.
Events and Community
Temporary content is easy to miss, so it now has a dedicated home: the event tray.
Event Hub and Inbox are always pinned and always visible
Gold Pass has its own dedicated button and never gets collapsed into the tray
The tray opens automatically when you load your village. You can collapse and expand the tray yourself by tapping the arrow beside it
Once collapsed, you still have direct access to the Event Hub
Shop and Magic Items
Shop: With buildings moving to the Build Menu, the Shop is now focused on offers, gifts, and special items. A red pip appears when there's a genuine reason to visit, and clears once you've been.
Magic Items: Now have a dedicated button, sharing space with Magic Snacks. Books, Hammers, Runes, and Potions are one tap from your village instead of buried inside the Town Hall. You can also easily access them via the Battle Button.
Where Did My Buttons Go?
The full map. Bookmark this one.
|What you're looking for
|Where it is now
|Battle Log
|Inside Battle button
|Revenge
|Battle button state, plus Battle Log inside Battle UI
|Live replay
|Battle button state, plus Battle Log inside Battle UI
|Edit Army
|Inside Battle button
|Edit Layout
|Conditional - When you open the Build menu, the edit layout button appears in the bottom right of the screen
|New buildings
|Build Menu → Building and Heroes
|Hero upgrades
|Build Menu → Building and Heroes
|Laboratory upgrades
|Build Menu → Army Upgrades
|Hero Equipment upgrades
|Build Menu → Hero Equipment
|Pet upgrades
|Build Menu → Hero Pets
|Builder Apprentice
|Build Menu → Building and Heroes
|Lab Assistant
|Build Menu → Army Upgrades
|Magic Items
|Dedicated button
|Magic Snacks
|Same as before
|Settings
|Inside Profile
|Supercell ID / account switching
|Profile → Settings
|Town Hall level
|Profile button
|Clan chat
|Chat button
|My Clan, Clan info
|Profile button
|Clan Wars
|Card in Clan chat; dedicated button during war
|Clan War League
|Card in Clan chat; Chat button state during sign-ups and dedicated button during war
|Global chat
|Chat button
|Inbox
|Event tray, always pinned
|Event Hub
|Event tray, always pinned
|Gold Pass
|Dedicated button
|League / Leaderboard
|Leaderboard button
|Shield
|Next to your resources
|Shop
|Same place
Builder Base and Clan Capital
Builder Base gets the same User Interface improvements, but the Build Menu has two tabs instead of four.
Clan Capital is not changing in this update beyond a visual pass to match the new button styles. The Clan Capital UI is different enough that dropping the new interface onto it would make things worse, not better. A proper Clan Capital rework is something we plan to work on in a future update.
Your First Login
The first time you open the game after the update, you'll get a short walkthrough covering the most important change: finding the new Build Menu. After that, exploring is up to you. Back in your village you'll see notifications on a handful of optional mini-tutorials: Battle UI, Profile, Social. Each is short, each covers something we think might confuse people, so feel free to give them a try.
This Isn't the Final State
As a reminder: this is a foundation. It's the version of the interface that future systems can actually be built on, and there are things we know aren't finished:
User Interface customization is something we want to give you. Scaling, quick actions, and more control over your own layout
Easier profile switching for multi-account players
Better ways to organize your own upgrades, rather than only the order we suggest
We'll be tracking your feedback on social media, how battles feel, how quickly people find their way to core gameplay, and where the friction actually lands rather than where we assumed it would. If something isn't working, we'll change it.
FAQ
Why change it at all? The old interface couldn't support where the game is going. Every new system was making it more crowded, and new players were bouncing off a layout that didn't explain itself.
Are there fewer buttons now? Not really, and that was never the goal. Things moved into the places they logically belong. Almost nothing was removed.
Can I switch back to the old User Interface? No. Customization is something we want to build, but we can’t promise a date just yet.
Is Clan Capital changing? Only visually, to match the new button styles. A full rework comes later.
Where's my Battle Log? Inside the Battle button. And you'll know when there's something in it, because the Battle button will tell you.
Where has the Clan War button gone? It's conditional now instead of permanent. If your clan isn't signed up for a war, there's no Clan Wars icon on your main screen at all. Access moves into Clan chat, where a Clan Wars card acts as the entry point, and that card stays available while the game is searching for opponents. Once war actually starts, every player in the clan gets a dedicated button back on the main screen, including players who aren't in the war, and the war map is still reachable from Clan chat.
Where have the upgrade recommendations gone? They're still there, as a "Recommended" section inside the Build button, sorted by the same logic as the old Menu.
Where has the army button gone? Inside the Battle button.
Where has the settings button gone? Inside the player Profile.
What new things have been added?
Hero Equipment and Pets tabs in the Build Menu
Filtering and sorting across Build Menu tabs, with per-tab filter options
The events and community tray
A dedicated Magic Items button on the main screen, combined with the Magic Snacks inventory
Battle Boost and Magic Potion states are shown on the Battle button
Revenge and live replay states are surfaced on the Battle button itself
One more thing, Chief…
We’re aware of some issues you might occasionally encounter with the new Builder Menu and interface in the update, and we wanted to let you all know ahead of time:
Builder Menu:
Affordable upgrades can sometimes appear below upgrades you can’t currently afford
War Map:
The Edit Army button can sometimes take a moment to appear
Battle Log:
Scrolling can occasionally become unresponsive for a moment
Events tray:
Events can sometimes spread across two rows despite available space, or briefly expand when opening Clan Chat
Gem counter:
The counter can sometimes animate from 0 when switching tabs
Builder Base:
Ongoing attack indicators can sometimes stop displaying after exiting a Live Replay or opening and closing the Battle Log
Clan Capital:
Some players may find the active and disabled Attack button colors difficult to distinguish
Text and layout:
Depending on your device and language, you may notice overlapping text, small labels, or other visual issues
Thanks for your patience while we continue investigating these issues!
Thank You for Relearning
Relearning an interface you've used for years is real effort, and we know we're asking a lot from you for it. Just give it a week. That's roughly how long muscle memory takes to catch up, and after that we think you'll find the game faster to move around than it was.
A full walkthrough video is up now if you'd rather be shown than told, and the new interface will be live in the game soon if you want to try it out for yourself.
Clash On!