Why change it at all? The old interface couldn't support where the game is going. Every new system was making it more crowded, and new players were bouncing off a layout that didn't explain itself.

Are there fewer buttons now? Not really, and that was never the goal. Things moved into the places they logically belong. Almost nothing was removed.

Can I switch back to the old User Interface? No. Customization is something we want to build, but we can’t promise a date just yet.

Is Clan Capital changing? Only visually, to match the new button styles. A full rework comes later.

Where's my Battle Log? Inside the Battle button. And you'll know when there's something in it, because the Battle button will tell you.

Where has the Clan War button gone? It's conditional now instead of permanent. If your clan isn't signed up for a war, there's no Clan Wars icon on your main screen at all. Access moves into Clan chat, where a Clan Wars card acts as the entry point, and that card stays available while the game is searching for opponents. Once war actually starts, every player in the clan gets a dedicated button back on the main screen, including players who aren't in the war, and the war map is still reachable from Clan chat.

Where have the upgrade recommendations gone? They're still there, as a "Recommended" section inside the Build button, sorted by the same logic as the old Menu.

Where has the army button gone? Inside the Battle button.

Where has the settings button gone? Inside the player Profile.

What new things have been added?